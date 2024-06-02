WNBA reportedly upgrades Chennedy Carter’s foul on Caitlin Clark to Flagrant 1

After a league review, the WNBA has reportedly upgraded Chennedy Carter’s away-from-the-play foul on Caitlin Clark to a Flagrant 1. Per CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney, Carter will not be fined.

During Saturday’s 71-70 Indiana Fever win over the Chicago Sky, Carter body-checked Clark just before the end of the third quarter. Carter slammed into Clark after the Sky guard had connected on a jumper and before Aliyah Boston could toss an inbounds pass to Clark.

At the time, it was assessed as an away-from-the-play foul and Clark and the Fever were awarded one free throw.

Chennedy Carter’s foul on Caitlin Clark from yesterday’s game has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review, a source tells ESPN. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 2, 2024

Clark sank it, and that ultimately proved to be the game-winning point in the Fever’s second win of the season and its first home victory of the 2024 campaign.

WNBA fans had a wide range of reactions to the hard foul. Many felt that it was an indication of the league’s jealousy toward Clark.

During the ESPN telecast, Clark was interviewed before the fourth quarter and she commented on the sequence.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said. “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level.”

Afterwards, Carter refused to comment on it.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions. I don’t know what she said. I didn’t say anything,” Carter told reporters.

Clark got her chance after the win to sound off again.

“It is what it is,” Clark said. “I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate… I’m trying not to let it bother me.”

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides applauded Clark’s professionalism in her postgame media press conference on Saturday.

“We’re just going to keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they’ll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening.

“Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She’s continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that,” Sides said.

This is unacceptable @wnba

When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done! https://t.co/QVf1vHA5l4 — Christie Sides (@ChristieSides) June 1, 2024

Then, Sides took to X to really defend Clark and make her point to the WNBA.

“This is unacceptable WNBA. When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!” Sides posted on X.

The Fever return to action on Sunday at the New York Liberty in a game that will be televised on NBA TV.

