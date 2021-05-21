WNBA’s Renee Montgomery launches career-based NFT collection

Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery is diving into the NFT space, releasing a collection of digital moments about her WNBA career. Montgomery’s “Starting 5” is available for auction on OpenSea.

Recommended Stories

  • Welp, NFTs got to "Charlie Bit My Finger," it will be auctioned off and deleted from Youtube

    It’s a simple scene. Two brothers sit and giggle on a chair together as their father looks on and records them, then ah! The younger one bites down on his older brother’s index finger, after which he exclaims, “Ouch! Ouch! Ouuuuuuch! Charlie! Ouuuuuch! That really hurt.” Moments pass and the baby brother giggles. His brother resumes, “Charlie bit me, and that really hurt.”

  • Warriors, Grizzlies meet again with playoff berth at stake

    Stephen Curry has no concerns about his Golden State Warriors bouncing back quickly from the sting of losing to LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers in their first play-in game. And there's no choice now if Golden State wants to get back to the playoffs, with a familiar, hungry Memphis team standing in the way. “It is a win-or-go-home scenario,” Curry said.

  • Lisbon wanted fewer tourists, now there are hardly any

    At the top of the hill in the historical neighbourhood of Alfama, I stop for a pingado, a short coffee with a dash of milk. There are sweeping views across the pretty red-tiled roofs, which slope down to the Tagus, the river that flows into the Atlantic. Sitting here in the sunshine, it’s not surprising that Lisbon had become one of the most desirable city breaks in Europe with its long summers, evocative architecture and strikingly good restaurant scene. But then came the pandemic. Even when travel becomes legal, and then less discouraged, and later still, logistically more straightforward, city breaks may be one of the last holidays to recover. Travelling for a short stint might be felt not worth the hassle or the financial hit that comes with Covid testing, form-filling and inevitable government u-turns on a destination’s traffic light colour. Additionally, many urban-dwellers are seeking to escape the restrictions that come with city life, preferring to choose trips that take them into nature, to be able to explore mask-free, to be away from crowds. Not that I found any crowds on this visit to Lisbon. At Quiosque das Portas do Sol bar there were only a few customers. The handful of couples were all chatting in Portuguese, perhaps making the most of seeing their capital city without tourists. I approached the first table but they were too shy to speak, or maybe too wary of a stranger getting close, a sign of our times. The next couple were open to conversation, and we exchanged in Spanish, our only common language. They told me they were from Lisbon; that they lived 20 minutes away; that they usually avoided Alfama because of the tourists; they also conceded that the economy needed visitors to come back.

  • Harry Maguire expected to miss Europa League final

    The 28-year-old was forced off in the comeback win at Aston Villa on May 9.

  • Jewell Loyd Leads Seattle With Season-High 23 PTS In Come Back Win (May 20, 2021)

    Jewell Loyd knocked down 23 PTS, including 5 triples for the Storm. Loyd's 23 points marks a new season-high.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 21

    About 43% of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • College sports notebook: Iowa State football somehow kept coach Matt Campbell in Ames after another successful season

    Iowa State football fans should enjoy their ride with coach Matt Campbell while they can, because his success will keep drawing other offers.

  • Cardinals expecting ‘huge improvement’ from LB Isaiah Simmons in 2021

    The Cardinals are expecting a "huge improvement" from LB Isaiah Simmons in 2021, according to NFL Network's Jim Trotter. “Vance told me that Isaiah Simmons has to be their ‘fixer’ in the weekly game plan,” Trotter said. Simmons got off to a slow start as a rookie last year, playing just 34% of the team's defensive snaps. But he came on late in the season and should have a big year in 2021, where he could play more inside linebacker

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis shows aftermath of ill-advised attempt to allegedly break into his car

    There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.

  • Phil being Phil: Mickelson takes lead in PGA Championship

    The image has become familiar over the years. Phil Mickelson holes a birdie putt and drops that left fist in tempered celebration as he makes his run up the leaderboard in a major. This was Friday at the PGA Championship, and he kept right on going until he was in the lead.

  • Up to 100,000 Wimbledon tickets set to go on sale in days before tournament begins

    Wimbledon is gearing up for a Glastonbury-style dash for tickets, with up to 100,000 set to go on sale in the days before the tournament starts next month. The All England Club have confirmed for the first time that they were confident of increasing the number of tickets available above 25 per cent of capacity - which until now has meant a baseline of just 10,500 each day – in a move that raises hopes about Britain hosting bigger crowds this summer. But it is understood that the AELTC will not be able to begin their sales process until the Government releases its guidance on Stage 4 of the Covid roadmap. If concerns over the new Indian variant of Covid-19 persist, this could arrive only shortly before – or even on – the proposed “freedom day” of June 21. Tickets are to be released in a series of batches on a first-come-first-served basis on Ticketmaster, or an equivalent platform. And with Wimbledon starting in earnest on June 28, would-be spectators will need to have a flexible approach to their diaries. Numbers remain dependent on Government advice, but an optimistic prediction would suggest that up to 100,000 tickets could go on sale to the general public across the fortnight. Another 45,000 seats are expected to be retained for holders of debentures – the season tickets of Wimbledon – while a separate online sale for clubs and club members will be administered by the Lawn Tennis Association. The effect could be a new generation of spectators. Some days might even turn out to be more reminiscent of a “People’s Sunday” than a traditional Wimbledon as the tournament returns after last year’s pandemic-enforced cancellation. A series of online ticket-drops raises the prospect of fans frenziedly clicking their refresh buttons as when major festivals go on sale, with the main difference being that the process is to be drawn out over several days. Indeed, small numbers of seats could even become available during the tournament itself, as some tickets are usually returned to the club by those unable to attend. If the whole process is unable to begin until the week starting June 21, this will give an even more last-minute feel to the experience – until it is almost an online version of the Wimbledon queue, which normally supplies around 12,000 tickets a day. Meanwhile, Telegraph Sport understands that the AELTC are in conversation with the Bank of England over a seven-figure purchase of the Bank of England Sports Ground in Roehampton. This is a stopgap measure, designed to ensure the smooth running of Wimbledon’s qualifying tournament for the next seven years. In 2028, the qualifying event is due to move from the Bank of England Sports Ground to the 39 new grass courts now being constructed on what was formerly Wimbledon Park Golf Club. Once the qualifying tournament has been shifted, this new property would probably be sold on.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Jordan Spieth is the most-bet golfer, while a Justin Thomas win could net a bettor $150K

    Over 10% of the money wagered at BetMGM on golfers to win the PGA Championship is on Spieth.

  • Soccer-Everton beat Wolves to stay in hunt for Europe

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.

  • DeAndre Hopkins would be happy to restructure his contract to add Julio Jones to the Cardinals

    Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to be happy enough with the idea of Julio Jones to restructure his contract to make it happen.

  • Jaguars said that the NFL made them wait 7 minutes before selecting Trevor Lawrence at the draft

    Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.

  • Soccer-Man City owner to fund fans' trip to Champions League final

    The game was due to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul but was moved to the Estadio de Dragao in Porto after Turkey was added to the British government's red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City said in a statement that Mansour would fund the official club trip to Porto, adding that the initiative would benefit "thousands of City supporters".

  • Y.E. Yang, the man who conquered Tiger Woods, is disqualified from the PGA Championship

    A scorecard error led to Y.E. Yang's disqualification from the 103rd PGA Championship.

  • Tim Tebow’s deal is a 1-year deal worth the NFL’s minimum for veterans

    The details of Tim Tebow's contract have been revealed, and he will make the veteran minimum salary of $920,000 with nothing guaranteed.

  • Here is where CBS Sports ranks Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst nationally

    Where Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is ranked nationally