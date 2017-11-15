WNBA receives 'A' on race and gender report card

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The WNBA once again leads all professional sports leagues in hiring women and minorities for coaching and front-office positions.

The league earned a combined ''A'' grade for racial and gender diversity in its hiring practices, according to a report card issued Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (TIDES). The league earned an A-plus for racial hiring practices and an A for gender hiring practices.

Each of the last 13 years, the WNBA has received an A or an A-plus for its overall race, gender and combined grade from TIDES, which is based at the University of Central Florida.

''It shows that from Day One when the league opened, they made it a priority that first of all they would hire the best people possible at all positions, and also would make it as diverse and inclusive as possible,'' said Richard Lapchick, the director of TIDES.

Lapchick's organization has been producing these report cards since 1988. TIDES now does annual race and gender report cards for the NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, college sports and Associated Press Sports Editor-affiliated newspapers and websites.

The WNBA's grade actually is a small step down from the combined A-plus it earned last year. The WNBA accumulated 93.7 points in the TIDES rating system, down from 95.5 last year.

Lapchick said the slight drop resulted from changes TIDES made to its grading scale this year that toughened the requirements necessary to earn an A.

''We felt that the standards that we had been using since 1988 were based on the demographics of the country in 1988, which have obviously changed dramatically,'' Lapchick said.

The WNBA still received a higher number of A's than any men's professional league. The only men's league with comparable ratings was the NBA, which got an A for racial hiring practices and a B for gender hiring practices.