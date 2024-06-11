WNBA power rankings: Liberty, Sun pace league, while Mystics head toward ill-fated history

Now that most teams are at the quarterpole of the season, it's time to assess where the WNBA as a whole.

The Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty are back at it and look like the class of the league, with the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm proving that a productive offseason can lead to immediate turnarounds.

The daily Caitlin Clark discourse has led to record ratings but hasn’t provided much in the win column. The Indiana Fever have played the league’s toughest schedule and have a chance to rack up some home wins before embarking on a five-game road trip next week.

The defending two-time champion Las Vegas Aces are in a mini-slump, having lost two in a row, but once they are fully healthy, they should be back among the title favorites.

Here are the WNBA power rankings with records through June 10:

1. New York Liberty (11-2)

New York is the league’s hottest team, having won seven consecutive games, including three in a row on the road, allowing them to defend the Commissioner’s Cup title in a few weeks. Jonquel Jones has shown the same form that earned her the 2021 MVP, combining for 51 points and hitting 7 of 12 from beyond the arc the past two games.

Way downtown: 41% of New York’s field goal attempts are from 3-point range.

2. Connecticut Sun (10-1)

Despite suffering their first loss of the season to the New York Liberty, who shot 51% against them, the Sun hold down this spot because they have been the most consistent team so far. The one-two punch of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, and the balanced scoring of others have allowed Connecticut to get off to a fast start.

Book it: The previous six teams to start 9-0 in a season each made the WNBA Finals.

3. Minnesota Lynx (8-3)

The Lynx fell short of expectations last season because of their lack of defense and horrendous 3-point shooting. This season, they are allowing only 75 points per game, which is second in the league, with their net and defensive rating both topping the league.

Iron too kind: Minnesota is shooting 41% from 3-point range as a team. No other team is shooting better than 34%.

4. Seattle Storm (7-4)

Seattle’s big three of Jewell Loyd, with newcomers Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, have more than lived up to expectations. While those three are filling up buckets, improved rebounding and defense, with block machine Ezi Magbegor, have also sparked the resurgence after an 11-win campaign in 2023.

Iso Joe: Only 55% of Seattle’s 2-point baskets have been assisted.

If you are not familiar with Kahleah Copper, take the time to get acquainted with her. She is inserting herself in the MVP race, averaging 24 points per game with two of the three highest-scoring games by a player this season. Copper is also the league’s premier clutch player, averaging five points a game in the last five minutes of games.

40 is the new 20: Diana Taurasi has 20 games of 20 or more points after age 40. Taurasi turns 42 on June 11.

6. Las Vegas Aces (5-4)

The Aces aren’t going to use Chelsea Gray's absence as an excuse, especially in their last game against the Los Angeles Sparks (Jackie Young also didn’t play) when they scored the game’s first 14 points before faltering in the fourth quarter. But A’ja Wilson has been outstanding, becoming the third-fastest player in league history to score 4,000 career points.

Another MVP: Wilson is leading the league in points and rebounds. No WNBA player has ended the season accomplishing that since Tina Charles pulled off the feat in 2016.

Atlanta makes a living at the charity stripe, leading the WNBA in makes, with 21% of their points coming from the free throw line. The Dream also leads the league in the highest percentage of points from the mid-range. Despite five victories, they are next to last in scoring per game and field goal percentage.

Movin’ on up: Tina Charles is 150 points from passing Tamika Catchings for third on the all-time career scoring list.

It is only a matter of time before Chennedy Carter is back in the starting lineup. She is the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.9 points, playing less than 20 minutes a game. Despite its offensive rebounding prowess, Chicago is last in defensive rebounding percentage and gives up the most second-chance points in the league.

Chairwoman of the boards: Angel Reese has 48 offensive rebounds this season, 18 more than the next closest player.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (4-7)

The Sparks are about to see what they are made of as they are about to hit the road for seven consecutive games. The offense is still a work in progress, as they only have two players averaging in double figures (Dearica Hamby, Kia Nurse). Hamby also is the only Sparks player averaging over 30 minutes a game.

First of many: Rookie Cameron Brink recorded her first double-double vs. the Dallas Wings with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

10. Dallas Wings (3-7)

Dallas obviously misses the presence of All-WNBA forward Satou Sabally, as it has lost five games in a row. Arike Ogunbowale has been a steady presence as usual, and Natasha Howard and second-year guard Maddy Siegrist provide a much-needed scoring punch, but the team overall has had issues stopping people.

Layup line: Dallas is giving up 40.2 points in the paint per game, the most in the WNBA.

11. Indiana Fever (3-10)

With all the talk of Caitlin Clark and her Olympic snub − depending on who you talk to − she continues to be the league’s main draw for her current employer. As good as Clark is, the Fever can’t expect to give up 90 points a game and compete. If things don’t change, Indiana will be picking near the top of the draft again.

Denied: 6-foot Clark is tied for second on the team with 11 blocks.

The good thing, if you can call it that, about the Mystics is that they compete every night but are inching closer to some not-so-great history. The expansion Dream holds the record for most losses to start a season in 2008. A loss in the next game would tie them with the 2002 Detroit Shock at 0-13.

Close, but no cigar: The Mystics have lost nine of their 12 games by single digits; the last three losses have come by a combined 15 points.

