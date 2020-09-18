Lynx survive Mercury, Diana Taurasi's 28 points to reach WNBA semifinals

The Phoenix Mercury almost did it again. But the Minnesota Lynx put up a strong defense and the Mercury’s final shot bounced off the basket to give the Lynx a 80-79 victory in the second round.

The No. 4 Lynx advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs and will play either the Seattle Storm or the Las Vegas Aces. The Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks game will determine the matchups.

Damiris Dantas scored a career-high 22 points and eight rebounds. Crystal Dangerfield, named the Rookie of the Year hours earlier, scored 17 despite having only two at halftime.

An emotional @crystald2_ after putting up 15 2nd half points, leading the @minnesotalynx to victory. pic.twitter.com/CBJLZ2qnPy — WNBA (@WNBA) September 18, 2020

Diana Taurasi was the Mercury’s engine with a game-high 28 points. She added nine rebounds and was fired up after getting a technical late in the first half. Her four-point play with 3:17 remaining brought the Mercury within one, but they were never able to overcome it after entering the quarter tied, 60-60.

The Mercury had the ball with less than 15 seconds, but turned it over on the baseline when the Lynx doubled Skylar Diggins-Smith. She tried to go over them and Brianna Turner stepped out of bounds attempting to save the tip. They had another shot after missed Lynx free throws with six seconds left, but the Mercury couldn’t set anything up and a last-second Diggins-Smith shot bounced long.

Turner had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. But it was a tough scoring night for Diggins-Smith, who finished with eight points and six assists. Kia Vaughn was the only other player to score in the double digits; she had 10 with eight rebounds. The Mercury were also hurt by not having the size of Brittney Griner, who left the bubble weeks ago for personal reasons.

Taurasi lifted the Mercury in the first half with 16 points and five assists for a nine-point lead. Her technical was for arguing a non-call by the official that let the Lynx take a 35-34 lead on the free throw. It was on the heels of Shey Peddy taking a hard hit to the face on a rebound attempt.

You're not going to like her when she's angry. 🎯#4TheValley pic.twitter.com/1Nq5nY7eou — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) September 17, 2020

Peddy, who had the fake-out and game-winning buzzer-beater in the first round, was looked at by Mercury trainers and went through concussion protocol with the league medical staff, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said on the broadcast. She returned for a short while after the half, but did not make it back to the game.

The Mercury controlled the rest of the quarter, speeding out to a 46-37 lead at the half. They were able to keep Dangerfield quiet as well as 2019 Rookie of the Year winner Napheesa Collier, who finished with seven points, nine rebounds and six assists. She averaged 16.1 this season. Sylvia Fowles played in her first game back since a calf injury five weeks ago and showed some rust. She scored six in about 20 minutes on the floor.

The Mercury came out fast after playing Tuesday night. They went on a 15-2 run to go up, 21-9, early in the first. The Lynx, who had been off for five days, clawed back to make it a one-point game, 24-23, by the break behind Dantas’ 10 points and five rebounds.

