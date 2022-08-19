WNBA playoffs: Mercury become even more shorthanded, lose starting G Shey Peddy for Game 2

The Phoenix Mercury will be on their fourth starting point guard as they try to stay alive in the WNBA playoffs.

The team has ruled out veteran guard Shey Peddy ahead of Saturday's must-win Game 2 against the Las Vegas Aces, per ESPN. Peddy exited Game 1, a 79-63 Aces win, after sustaining a non-contact injury while attempting to lunge forward in the third quarter.

Peddy had to be carried out, and it still remains to be seen how severe the injury really is.

The Mercury's Shey Peddy was carried off the court after a non-contact injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/7vorxsHDbl — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2022

The injury is a big loss for the Mercury, but that is something the Mercury are probably a little too used to hearing these days.

The entire world is aware of what happened to perennial All-Star Brittney Griner. The team has also lost future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi to a quad injury, while fellow All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith is out for the series due to a personal matter, while Kia Nurse remains out from last season's ACL injury. The team also had Tina Charles until she left via contract divorce.

Peddy averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season, all career highs, while standout out for Phoenix on defense.

"That's our third point guard we've lost this season," head coach Vanessa Nygaard said Friday. "Shey is one of our best defensive players, she's been a true lockdown defender for us, guarding a lot of the toughest matchups.

"Also really huge for us on the offensive side with her 3s. So we will ask more from others and ask people to step up, to fill that space, as they've done all year. Shey will be with us, always bringing that smile, still."

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. on ESPN.