WNBA playoffs: Diamond DeShields, Sky light up ailing Mercury, 105-76, in first round

Diamond DeShields lit it up in her first postseason game, leading the No. 5 Chicago Sky’s fast-paced offense past the No. 8 Phoenix Mercury, 105-76, in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday.

DeShields scored 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting with four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. DeShields, at 6-foot-1, tipped the ball out of 6-foot-9 Brittney Griner’s hands and swiftly added to the Sky’s lead late in the first quarter.

It was a solid night from there for the second-year player out of Tennessee, who holds the fifth-most points in a postseason debut in league history

“It’s do or die. We don’t have time to make too many mistakes,” DeShields told ESPN’s Holly Rowe going into the locker room at half. “I just want to go out and make an impact for my teammates.”

The Sky had even scoring from their starting five under Associated Press Coach of the Year, James Wade. Stephanie Dolson and Astou Ndour had 16 points each while Allie Quigley added 15. Courtney Vandersloot again ran the offense with 11 assists and Cheyenne Parker had 11 points off the bench.

The Mercury started the game without the league’s all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, and lost the league’s season scoring leader, Griner, minutes into the second quarter.

Taurasi did not suit up after playing only six games this season following back surgery and a hamstring injury. She is 13-1 all-time in elimination games with her only loss last season in the finals to the Seattle Storm. The Mercury came into the game undefeated in single-elimination games since the format changed in 2016.

Griner exited after knocking knees with the Sky’s Allie Quigley on a screen. She was helped to the locker room and returned for two minutes, but didn’t look herself and spent the rest of the night on the bench. She went 3-for-8 with three rebounds and one block over 14 minutes.

DeWanne Bonner, the final piece of the Mercury’s typically lethal attack, scored a team-high 21 points with six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Briann January scored 12 and Camille Little added 10.

Despite losing Griner, the Mercury stayed with the fast-paced Sky and went into the half down, 44-41. The Sky scored the first 12 points out of the break en route to the lopsided final.

Chicago advanced to play the No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, who had a bye in the first round. The single-elimination game will be Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

