WNBA playoffs: Brittney Griner helped off court with knee injury in first half

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner left with a knee injury against the Chicago Sky. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was helped off the court in the second quarter of the team’s first-round game at the Chicago Sky on Wednesday.

Griner got caught up with Allie Quigley, catching her left knee and immediately crumpling to the court. She was attended to and had to be helped back to the locker room minutes into the quarter with her team down four points.

Brittney Griner is heading to the locker room after an apparent left knee injury in the 2nd quarter. #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qSvpdLpCzn — espnW (@espnW) September 12, 2019

There is no status on her injury. She had 6 points (3 for 6) with three rebounds and a block in 12 minutes.

Griner led the league in scoring with an average 20.7 points per game. If not for Washington Mystics’ star Elena Delle Donne’s record-setting year, Griner would be a favorite for the MVP award.

The Mercury trailed, 22-18, and are already without Diana Taurasi. Taurasi missed most of the season due back and hamstring issues. She played six games and did not suit up for the single-elimination game.

The Sky controlled the temp in the first quarter, but didn’t pull away and allowed the No. 8 seeded Mercury a shot. Without the second of their three-headed attack — DeWanna Bonner was fifth in league scoring — it will be even more difficult for Phoenix to make it to the second round.

The Mercury entered the postseason having won all six of their single-elimination games over the past two years.

