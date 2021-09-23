WNBA Playoffs: Brackets, live stream, time, dates, how to watch

The 25th WNBA regular season came to a close Sunday when the New York Liberty clinched the eight spot in the playoff bracket after both the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks lost to their opponents.

With an Olympic gold medal won in the middle of the season and young players making a name for themselves early on, the 2021 WNBA season was packed with excitement.

The postseason tips off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET when No. 6 Chicago Sky play No. 7 Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena in Chicago followed by No. 8 New York Liberty vs. No. 5 Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET at Phoenix Suns Area in Phoenix.

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones is the unanimous choice for AP Player of the Year honors.

The No. 1 Connecticut Sun (26-6) enter playoffs with a 14-game win streak, seeking to finish with the WNBA's best record and their first franchise title.

TODAY IS THE DAY 🚨



The #WNBAPlayoffs @Google tips off at 8pm/ET 🤗



The No. 6 @chicagosky hunt for the win in their third straight playoff appearance, while the No. 7 @dallaswings look to get the win in their first postseason apperance since 2018 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/MbqcDzEvEx — WNBA (@WNBA) September 23, 2021

Here is everything you need to know for the WNBA Playoffs:

When are the WNBA playoffs?

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs begin on Thursday, Sept. 23.

What is the format of the WNBA Playoffs?

Story continues

The eight teams in the league with the best records during the regular season will advance to the playoffs regardless of their conference. The two highest seeded teams are given a double-bye to the semifinal round while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds earn byes into the second round.

The first two round of the WNBA Playoffs are single-elimination games while the semifinal and Finals are a best of five series.

What TV channel can I watch the WNBA Playoffs?

All playoff games will be broadcasted on ESPN or ESPN2.

How can I watch the WNBA playoff online via live stream?

The games can be streamed on the ESPN app, ESPN.com or fuboTV.

League Standings

1. Connecticut Sun

2. Las Vegas Aces

3. Minnesota Lynx

4. Seattle Storm

5. Phoenix Mercury

6. Chicago Sky

7. Dallas Wings

8. New York Liberty

Bracket

The #WNBAPlayoffs bracket is set ✅



Single elimination games start this THURSDAY at 8pm/ET on ESPN2 😈 @Google pic.twitter.com/r73XQ99Sx4 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 19, 2021

First Round (Single Elimination)

No. 7 Dallas Wings at No. 6 Chicago Sky, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 8 New York Liberty at No. 5 Phoenix Mercury, Sept. 23, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Second Round (Single Elimination)

No. 4 Seattle Storm vs. highest remaining seed, Sept. 26, 3 p.m. (ABC)

No. 3 Minnesota Lynx vs. lowest remaining seed, Sept. 26 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Semifinals (Best of 5)

No. 1 Connecticut Sun vs. lowest remaining seed

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 3, TBD

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 6, TBD (ESPN)*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 8, TBD (ESPN2)*

No. 2 Las Vegas Aces vs. highest remaining seed

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 3, TBD (TBD)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 6, TBD (ESPN)*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 8, TBD (ESPN2)*

WNBA Finals (Best of 5)

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m. (ESPN)*

Game 5: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)*

*Game will be played if necessary

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA playoffs: Time, TV, live stream, dates, how to watch