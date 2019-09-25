Liz Cambage struts into Game 4 sporting T-shirt of herself in ESPN's Body Issue

Liz Cambage made a T-shirt photo worth a thousand words. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Liz Cambage knows how to make the week hers.

Cambage, whose Las Vegas Aces are trying to extend the semifinal series against the Washington Mystics, made her loudest arrival Tuesday evening ahead of Game 4 at Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas. Known for fashionable style, she strutted into the place like it was a catwalk with skinny sunglasses and a white T-shirt.

Is that? ... *zooms in*

Yes, Cambage showed up to a must-win game at home with a T-shirt featuring her full-profile photo from ESPN’s Body Issue.

Cambage is no stranger to the fashionable entrance. She appeared to a second-round single-elimination game against the Chicago Sky in a bane mask.

She’s also no stranger to taking shots, whether on the court, via clothes or in postgame interviews. After the Aces won Game 3 to stay alive, she told the Mystics they should get in the weight room or get out of the post if they can’t handle her. She had a postseason career-high 28 points.

As the series heated up over the past 48 hours, she told media she was a lightning rod because she’s a “cheeky little s---.”

Aces’ Liz Cambage on why she’s often a lightning rod for opponents: “Probably my personality. I’m a cheeky little s—-.” pic.twitter.com/WievwNerfr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 23, 2019

And she noted she was already in everyone’s heads with that one little sentence and “wasn’t even stressed about it.”

Clearly. We can only imagine what’s to come if the Aces make it to Game 5.

