WNBA playoffs 2022: Live scores, updates as Connecticut Sun look to force decisive Game 5 vs. Chicago Sky

The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with Games 4 of the semifinals on Tuesday. The Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces lead their respective series 2-1 and could advance to the WNBA Finals with wins Tuesday. This season, the format changed to best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. All four top seeds advanced from the best-of-three first round. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.

WNBA semifinals TV schedule

All times are ET.

*—if necessary

Games 1

Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

Connecticut 68, Chicago 63

Games 2

Chicago 85, Connecticut 77

Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73

Games 3

Chicago 76, Connecticut 72 (Sky lead, 2-1)

Las Vegas 110, Seattle 98 (OT) (Aces lead, 2-1)

Games 4, Tuesday

Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Games 5, Thursday

Connecticut at Chicago, TBD on ESPN2*

Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*