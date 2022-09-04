WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates, scores from Sky-Sun, Aces-Storm in Game 3 of semifinals
The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with Games 3 of the semifinals on Sunday. Both series are tied at one game apiece as the series move to Connecticut and Seattle. This season, the format changed to best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. All four top seeds advanced from the best-of-three first round. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.
WNBA semifinals TV schedule
All times are ET.
*—if necessary
Games 1
Games 2, Wednesday
Chicago 85, Connecticut 77 (Series tied, 1-1)
Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73 (Series tied, 1-1)
Games 3, Sunday
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. on ESPN2
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. on ABC
Games 4, Tuesday, Sept. 6
Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Games 5, Thursday, Sept. 8
Connecticut at Chicago, TBD on ESPN2*
Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*