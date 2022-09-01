WNBA playoffs 2022: Aces, Sky even series with vintage performances from A'ja Wilson, Candace Parker

The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with Games 2 of the semifinals on Wednesday. The Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun won the first games of their series, putting the top two seeds in a deficit. This season, the format changed to best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. All four top seeds advanced from the best-of-three first round. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.

WNBA semifinals TV schedule

All times are ET.

*—if necessary

Games 1

Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

Connecticut 68, Chicago 63

Games 2, Wednesday

Chicago 85, Connecticut 77 (Series tied, 1-1)

Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73 (Series tied, 1-1)

Games 3, Sunday

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. on ABC

Games 4, Tuesday, Sept. 6

Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Games 5, Thursday, Sept. 8

Connecticut at Chicago, TBD on ESPN2*

Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*