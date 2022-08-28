  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates from Storm-Aces, Sun-Sky in Game 1 of semifinals, lineups, injuries, scores

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Sky
    Chicago Sky
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Storm
    Seattle Storm
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with the semifinals Sunday. The No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces host the No. 4 Seattle Storm and the No. 2 Chicago Sky face the No. 3 Connecticut Sun. This season, the format changed to best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. All four top seeds advanced from the best-of-three first round. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.

Live Updates

WNBA semifinals TV schedule

All times are ET.

*—if necessary

Games 1, Sunday

Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Games 2, Wednesday, Aug. 31

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Games 3, Sunday, Sept. 4

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. on ABC

Games 4, Tuesday, Sept. 6

Chicago at Connecticut, TBD on ESPN2*

Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD on ESPN2*

Games 5, Thursday, Sept. 8

Connecticut at Chicago, TBD on ESPN2*

Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart shoots against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young during a regular season game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Aug. 7, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart shoots against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young during a regular season game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Aug. 7, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories