WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates from Storm-Aces, Sun-Sky in Game 1 of semifinals, lineups, injuries, scores
The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with the semifinals Sunday. The No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces host the No. 4 Seattle Storm and the No. 2 Chicago Sky face the No. 3 Connecticut Sun. This season, the format changed to best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. All four top seeds advanced from the best-of-three first round. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.
WNBA playoffs 2022: What to know about Aces-Storm, Sky-Sun semifinal matchups, injuries, schedule, favorites
A look at the semifinal matchups and all the details you need to know before tipoff of the two best-of-five series on Sunday.
WNBA playoffs 2022: No. 3 Sun pull away from Wings, book fourth consecutive semifinal berth
The Sun pulled away in the third quarter of a tied game with defensive intensity.
WNBA semifinals TV schedule
All times are ET.
*—if necessary
Games 1, Sunday
Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Games 2, Wednesday, Aug. 31
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Games 3, Sunday, Sept. 4
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. on ESPN2
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. on ABC
Games 4, Tuesday, Sept. 6
Chicago at Connecticut, TBD on ESPN2*
Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD on ESPN2*
Games 5, Thursday, Sept. 8
Connecticut at Chicago, TBD on ESPN2*
Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*