WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates from Liberty-Sky, Mercury-Aces; TV schedule, injury report, lineups for Round 1
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago SkyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Washington MysticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- New York LibertyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 2022 WNBA postseason begins Wednesday and Thursday with a pair of first-round games on each day. This season, the format has changed to best-of-three first-round series then best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. The Chicago Sky are the defending champions and come into these playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.
WNBA playoffs first-round matchups
No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (26-10) vs. No. 8 Phoenix Mercury (15-21)
No. 2 Chicago Sky (26-10) vs. No. 7 New York Liberty (16-20)
No. 3 Connecticut Sun (25-11) vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings (18-18)
No. 4 Seattle Storm (22-14) vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics (22-14)
WNBA TV playoffs schedule
All times are ET.
Round 1, Games 1
Wednesday
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday
Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m. on ESPNU and NBATV
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Round 1, Games 2
Saturday
New York at Chicago, noon on ESPN
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Sunday
Dallas at Connecticut, noon on ABC
Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Round 1, Games 3 (if necessary)
Tuesday
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m. on ESPN2*
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. on ESPN*
Wednesday
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m. on ESPN2*
Connecticut at Dallas, 9 p.m. on ESPN*
*If both Games 3 on each night are necessary. If there is only one Game 3, it will be played at 9 p.m. on ESPN.