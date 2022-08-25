WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates from Sun-Wings decisive Game 3; Arike Ogunbowale available off bench
The 2022 WNBA postseason continues with Game 3 of the Connecticut Sun-Dallas Wings first-round series on Wednesday. The winner will face the Chicago Sky in the semifinals. The Sky eliminated the New York Liberty with a 90-72 win in Game 3 on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm swept their first-round series and advanced to face each other in the semifinals. This season, the format has changed to best-of-three first-round series then best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.
WNBA playoffs first-round matchups
No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (26-10) vs. No. 8 Phoenix Mercury (15-21)
No. 2 Chicago Sky (26-10) vs. No. 7 New York Liberty (16-20)
No. 3 Connecticut Sun (25-11) vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings (18-18)
No. 4 Seattle Storm (22-14) vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics (22-14)
WNBA first-round TV schedule
All times are ET.
Round 1, Games 1
Wednesday
Thursday
Round 1, Games 2
Saturday
Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80 (Aces win, 2-0)
Sunday
Dallas 89, Connecticut 79 (Series tied, 1-1)
Seattle 97, Washington 84 (Storm win, 2-0)
Round 1, Games 3
Tuesday
Chicago 90, New York 72 (Sky win, 2-1)
Wednesday
Connecticut at Dallas, 9 p.m. on ESPN
WNBA semifinals TV schedule
All times are ET. *—if necessary
Games 1, Sunday, Aug. 28
Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Connecticut/Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Games 2, Wednesday, Aug. 31
Connecticut/Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Games 3, Sunday, Sept. 4
Chicago at Connecticut/Dallas, 1 p.m. on ESPN2
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. on ABC
Games 4, Tuesday, Sept. 6
Chicago at Connecticut/Dallas, TBD on ESPN2*
Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD on ESPN2*
Games 5, Thursday, Sept. 8
Connecticut/Dallas at Chicago, TBD on ESPN2*
Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*