WNBA playoffs 2022: A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray power Aces to even semifinals series vs. Storm

Wednesday night was all about powerful women. The WNBA’s two leading MVP candidates — Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and Seattle’s Breanna Stewart — put on a show in the nightcap as the No. 1-seed Aces beat the No. 4 Storm 78-73 on Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The semifinals series is tied at 1-1. Game 3 is in Seattle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

The MVP battle capped off a semifinals doubleheader with the defending champion Chicago Sky evening their series against the Connecticut Sun behind Candace Parker’s big night and Serena Williams extending her final tennis tournament by knocking off the No. 2 seed at the US Open.

The Aces celebrated a trio of awards before Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals, and Wilson made sure her spot in the MVP race was cemented with a 33-point, 13-rebound performance in Game 2.

Las Vegas pulled away with a 12-2 run to end the third quarter with a 1-2 punch from Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Wilson knocked down a 3-pointer then Plum got the steal and layup in the waning seconds.

How the Aces won Game 2

Chelsea Gray’s intensity and toughness cannot be overstated. She epitomizes what this Aces team wants to be under first-year head coach Becky Hammon.

Gray’s court vision kept the Aces focused in a game with eight lead changes. She finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

How the Storm can bounce back in Game 3

Stewart needs help offensively. It’s really as simple as that.

The back-and-forth of Stewart and Wilson trading buckets is entertaining to watch, but puts too much pressure on Stewart. If she has an off night, where will the offense come from? Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird are easy targets.

Bird’s assists have been key in this postseason. Passing and selfless ball are core to the Storm’s game plan, but in a series with seven No. 1 overall draft picks, someone needs to get buckets.

WNBA semifinals schedule

All times are ET.

Game 1: Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

Game 2: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73 (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 3, Sunday: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. on ABC

Game 4, Tuesday, Sept. 6: Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD on ESPN2

Game 5, Thursday, Sept. 8: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD on ESPN2*