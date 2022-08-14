  • Oops!
WNBA playoff picture, clinching scenarios: No. 1 seed, final two spots at stake on season's final day

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
The WNBA playoff picture is again coming down to the final day. All 12 teams are playing on Sunday in their regular season finales and all but two teams have a shot at a postseason berth.

Here's what's at stake for Sunday. This post will be updated throughout the day with results and seeds. The playoffs begin on Wednesday in the new best-of-three first-round format.

WNBA schedule for Sunday

All times ET. Live scoreboard can be found here. And the availability list for all 12 teams.

Lynx at Sun, 1 p.m., ABC

Dream at Liberty, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Fever at Mystics, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Storm at Aces, 3 p.m., ABC

Sky at Mercury, 5 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Wings at Sparks, 7 p.m., WNBA League Pass

WNBA standings

Standings are as of Sunday morning.

The WNBA standings heading into the regular season finale on Sunday. (WNBA/Screenshot)
The Sparks and Fever are both eliminated from the playoffs. The Mercury, Liberty, Lynx and Dream are all playing for the last two spots in the playoffs.

The playoffs' first-round pairings are 1 vs. 8 and 4 vs. 5 (winners play each other in a best-of-five semifinals); 2 vs. 7 and 3 vs. 6 (winners in semifinals).

WNBA playoff clinching scenarios

No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed

  • The Las Vegas Aces can clinch the top seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with a win against the Storm in the late afternoon window on ABC. They're 2-1 against Seattle. The Aces could also clinch it with losses by the No. 2 Sky and the No. 3 Sun.

  • The Chicago Sky could clinch the top spot with a win against the Phoenix Mercury combined with an Aces loss, or with an Aces loss and Sun win. (via the WNBA)

  • If there is a three-way tie at the top with the Sky, Sun and Aces all at 25-11, then the head-to-head results would break down to, in order per the WNBA, Sky (5-2), Aces (4-2) and Sun (1-6).

In the middle

No. 3 — Connecticut Sun | Even in a tie, the Sun have the worst record against the Sky and Aces with only one win. They will host the No. 6 Dallas Wings beginning with Game 1 on Thursday ( 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

No. 4 — Seattle Storm | Seattle locked in its position with its win over the Lynx on Friday night and will play the Mystics. The first two games are in Seattle beginning with Game 1 on Thursday (10 p.m. ET/ESPN2).

No. 5 — Washington Mystics | If the Mystics force a Game 3, it would come back to the District. They are 1-2 against the Storm this season.

No. 6 — Dallas Wings | The Wings could also host a pivotal Game 3 if it goes that far. They are 2-1 against the Sun. Arike Ogunbowale will miss the entire first-round series.

Final two playoff spots (No. 7, 8)

The Mercury and Liberty control their own paths to the postseason, while the Lynx and Dream will need wins and help.

  • For the Phoenix Mercury to get in, all they have to do is win against the Sky. They've lost both to Chicago. A Lynx loss also puts them in the playoffs.

  • The New York Liberty can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Atlanta Dream (2-1). Or a Mercury win, or a Lynx loss.

  • The Minnesota Lynx can move into a playoff spot with a win against the Sun and a loss by the Mercury or Liberty.

  • The Atlanta Dream can move into a playoff spot with a win over the Liberty and a Mercury loss.

  • If things play out to a tie between all four teams at the bottom of the standings (15-21), the two teams with the best head-to-head results would make the playoffs. The breakdown, per the WNBA: Lynx (8-2), Dream (5-5), Liberty (4-6), Mercury (3-7).

A'ja Wilson (22) and her Las Vegas Aces are trying to lock down the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
