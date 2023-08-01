WNBA Players of the Week - Week 9

Alyssa Thomas is the first player in WNBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles twice in a single season.
Griner and the Mercury, where she’s played since the franchise drafted her No. 1 in 2013, partnered with the Bring Our Families Home campaign, an organization that spreads awareness of those wrongfully detained overseas.
With the WNBA rising in popularity, the pair believe now is the time to give players another alternative to overseas play.
“I understand expansion is important ... I don’t think that should take precedence over charter flights. I don’t think that should take precedence over salary benefits,” Aces star Kelsey Plum said.
Dwyane Wade put his support for the WNBA where his wallet is after joining the Sky ownership group.
Ionescu followed up a second-place finish in the Skills Challenge with the best effort in the history of the WNBA 3-Point Contest.
The WNBA's scoring leader turned her ankle in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Liberty.
The two most recent champions are franchises heading in different directions, a juxtaposition between immediate deep-pocketed investment and one of the many organizations too slow or unwilling to act.
U.S. Soccer has to work harder and smarter at finding more Rose Lavelle-types in a youth soccer system that, generally speaking, promotes and celebrates Alex Morgan-types.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy impact of the deadline, revealing which players saw their value rise or fall after the dust settled.
We are focusing on the top-20 and top-30 markets in search of some winners.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon makes his most thoughtful predictions for the 2023 season's most surprising figures.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
The Big 12 added four teams, the AAC added six and two teams have made the leap to Conference USA from the FCS level.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
With fantasy football draft season kicking off into high gear, Matt Harmon reminds us of a group of youngsters who could take off in 2023.
Fantasy football analysts Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens debate who should be the number two TE this draft season.
After three games in the World Cup, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski looks clueless and his players surpassed by European counterparts.