WNBA Players of the Week - Week 4 (June 11, 2024)

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?
Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' leagueNew York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic GamesUSA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA's newest star.
Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five yearsGolden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.
'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 rosterSparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.
WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
