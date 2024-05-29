- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.
Game Recap: Aces 89, Mercury 80Aja Wilson leads the Aces with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to a 89-80 win over the Mercury. Jackie Young added 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in the victory, while Diana Taurasi tallied 23 points and seven 3pt. FG for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.
Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What's clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark's role evolved with the Fever?
Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirementLisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.
San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State ValkyriesThe WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.
Jalen Brunson talks disappointing Knicks Game 6 loss, Josh Hart injury, Game 7 'desperation'While Knicks guard Jalen Brunson credited the Pacers for playing a strong game, he also stated "there is no excuse" for the team's performance in their Game 6 loss. Brunson also touched on Josh Hart's injury which forced him out of the game though he later returned. He assumes Hart will play on Sunday saying, "it's Game 7."
WNBA Players of the Week - Week 2 (May 28, 2024)
DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun (3-0 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.3 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury (2-1 record during the week) averaged 29.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).