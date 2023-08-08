WNBA Players of the Week - Week 10

The Dallas Wings debuted the new jerseys Sunday against the Chicago Sky.
Going undrafted and never winning a title as a player, Hammon is often named as one of the game’s best point guards, and has been named to the league’s best lists for notable anniversaries.
To always have a quiet trade deadline is a missed opportunity in the league’s growth.
For more than a half-decade, Diana Taurasi has been the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. Now, the Phoenix Mercury guard has pushed the mark to a milestone number.
Alyssa Thomas is the first player in WNBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles twice in a single season.
Griner and the Mercury, where she’s played since the franchise drafted her No. 1 in 2013, partnered with the Bring Our Families Home campaign, an organization that spreads awareness of those wrongfully detained overseas.
“I understand expansion is important ... I don’t think that should take precedence over charter flights. I don’t think that should take precedence over salary benefits,” Aces star Kelsey Plum said.
The WNBA has a five-game schedule before it's all-star break.
Dwyane Wade put his support for the WNBA where his wallet is after joining the Sky ownership group.
Here are two players to wager in the top-20 market who could win the tournament outright.
Da’vian Kimbrough is just 13 years old, which makes him the youngest professional soccer player in the United States.
Some trades aren’t necessarily about acquiring the players who appear to be the best right now, but the players who might be molded or tweaked to fit the team’s needs.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
With the first official games less than three weeks away, the 2023 college football season is fast approaching. And there are a lot of intriguing players and coaches across the landscape.
The ex-staffer's lawyers claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Eric Bieniemy is hoping his success with the Chiefs can carry over to the Commanders.
Over 21 NBA seasons — every one of them spent in Dallas, where a gangly German teenager became a civic institution — Nowitzki cemented himself as one of the greatest ever to play.
After making several moves at the trade deadline to try to make a run to the playoffs, the Angels have lost seven straight games.