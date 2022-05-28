  • Oops!
WNBA players urge President Joe Biden to bring Brittney Griner home on 100th day of detainment

Chris Cwik
·3 min read
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days. Prominent WNBA players and the WNBPA came together Saturday to urge those in power to get Griner back home.

The WNBPA released a statement Saturday asking President Joe Biden to negotiate the release of Griner. The WNBPA linked to a website, WeAreBG.org, where fans can sign a petition urging Biden to get Griner home.

Prominent NBA and WNBA players and members of the women's basketball community also spoke in support of Griner on Saturday.

The WNBPA and WNBA players have pushed for Griner's release more aggressively in recent days. The Seattle Storm and New York Liberty wore shirts in support of Griner prior to Friday's game.

Sue Bird spoke about efforts to bring Griner home on J.J. Redick's podcast.

The Los Angeles Sparks did not take questions about Friday's game during their press conference. Instead, the team only discussed Griner.

Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia

Griner has spent 100 days detained in Russia after the country allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in Griner's suitcase. It was believed Russia would use Griner as a "high-profile hostage," per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg. Russia is reportedly looking to swap Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is known as the "Merchant of Death."

Initially, the strategy surrounding Griner's detainment was silence. WNBA players were allegedly told they should not draw attention to Griner since she was a political detainee.

Eventually, that shifted. President Biden and his staff declared Griner to be "wrongfully detained" May 3, prompting more action from those involved with the WNBA.

Decal honoring Brittney Griner.
WNBA players are calling for Brittney Griner's release. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

