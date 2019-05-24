WNBA players tell 'little man trolls' to be more creative with their insults in 2019

Trolls who hate on women's basketball will have to be better in 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

WNBA players have one message they want to get across before the start of the 2019 season: If you’re going to be a troll, at least try to be creative.

A number of WNBA stars — including Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi — appeared in a video teasing the start of the WNBA regular season Friday. In the video, they fought back against “little man trolls” who act tough online.

After telling trolls to try and step up their game in 2019, the players read and responded to some mean tweets.

At the end of the video, the WNBA players challenge those trolls to show up to a game and insult the players in person. A graphic promoting the WNBA’s ticket page then shows up in the closing seconds of the video.

Fans who decide to take the women up on that offer might want to be careful once they get to the arena. If WNBA teams can beat their all-male practice squad players on the court, they should have no issues making trolls look foolish too.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

