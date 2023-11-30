WNBA players set to participate in FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League

Los Angeles Sparks guard Nia Clouden recently signed with Rwanda Energy Group women’s basketball team to participate in the FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League (AWBL).

Clouden was selected No. 12 overall in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun. She played college basketball at Michigan State and was claimed off waivers to join the Sparks for the 2023 season.

Point guard Tiffany Mitchell of the Minnesota Lynx also recently signed with REG. Mitchell was drafted ninth overall in the 2016 WNBA draft out of the University of South Carolina. Mitchell recently had her jersey retired at South Carolina and was the first jersey retired under head coach Dawn Staley.

Rwanda is currently ranked 74th after the FIBA Women’s Continental Championships, but they are steadily moving up the rankings. With the addition of Mitchell and Clouden, the Rwandan team is looking to make a splash at the tournament and vying for a medal.

The tournament will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from Dec. 11-19.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire