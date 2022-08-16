How would WNBA players like to see the league grow in the next 25 years?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Storm
    Seattle Storm
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connecticut Sun
    Connecticut Sun
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WNBA players share their dreams of what they would like to see the league become over the next 25 years, and look back at how far the league has come in its first two decades.

Recommended Stories