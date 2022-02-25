WNBA players overseas in Ukraine are 'no longer in the country' following Russian invasion

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins applauded an act of courage from her Ukrainian teammates, who played a "home game away from home" in Bulgaria after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, she shared several Instagram photos of herself and her BC Prometey teammates emotionally draped in Ukrainian flags before a game on her Instagram Story.

"Can’t even put into words how proud I am of my Ukrainian teammates for drying up their tears and giving their best tonight," wrote Atkins. "A big part of me is angry of what’s happening in the world."

Like many WNBA players, Atkins plays overseas in Europe during the off-season to supplement her WNBA salary. Atkins and the Connecticut Sun's Joyner Holmes are part of the BC Prometey basketball club based in Kamianske, part of the Ukrainian Super League competing in the EuroCup.

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) shoots as Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) defends during the 2019 WNBA Finals.

Holmes wrote on her Instagram Story that it "has been so tough for all of us."

Atkins said she received many calls of concern after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine Thursday that started with explosions before dawn in the capital Kyiv and other cities.

The WNBA confirmed to USA TODAY Sports Thursday that all of the league's players "competing this off-season in Ukraine are no longer in the country." The Washington Mystics also confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Atkins is currently in Bulgaria.

NBA: Ukrainian players in U.S. 'categorically condemn' Russian invasion

OVERSEAS: Stockton's son and his U.S. teammate left Ukrainian team before invasion

COLLEGE: Canisius player from Ukraine worried about family back home

BOXING: Ukraine legends Vitali, Wladimir Klitschko vow to defend country

Atkins, who won an Olympic Gold medal with the U.S. Women's National Basketball Team in Tokyo last year, assured her followers that she is safe while playing overseas.

"I appreciate all the love and concern," Atkins wrote on her Instagram Story. "I am NOT in Ukraine. Please send a prayer up for my teammates, their families and everybody in our organization who is still there and has family there."

Story continues

BC Prometey has canceled all basketball competitions in Ukraine until further notice amid turmoil, according to an Instagram post.

Many WNBA players also compete in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League. The league told USA TODAY Sports that its been "in contact with WNBA players who are in Russia, either directly or through their agents."

UMMC Ekaterinburg in Yekaterinburg is home to Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones and Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. Russia's Dynamo Kursk also houses several WNBA players, including Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale, New York Liberty's Natasha Howard and Seattle Storm's Epiphanny Prince.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA players overseas in Ukraine left country before Russia invasion