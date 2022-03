AFP Videographics

of result of fighting in districts on the outskirts of Kyiv including damaged residential buildings, abandoned tanks As he watches his house burn down, shelled in a Russian attack, Yevghen Sboromyrskiy's body shakes violently as he puts his head in his hands. The ear-splitting blasts of Russian artillery on Kiev's northwestern front leave his home in ruins, fires raging and his beloved German Shepherd in need of rescue by his neighbours. "I was opening the refrigerator to get some eggs," Yevghen Sboromyrskiy says through tears. "Then a big boom, the fridge fell on top of me, and then the entire house did".