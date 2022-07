Bravo

On June 27, Scheana Shay shared that she was going on a very special trip with Brock Davies. “Mexico...here we come!” the Vanderpump Rules bride-to-be wrote on an Instagram Story photo, adding the hashtag “wedding planning.” After arriving in Mexico, where the couple plans to say “I do” in just a couple of months, Scheana shared a peek at their “wedding food tasting" in a video that showed Brock happily sampling a “veggie roll.” Scheana opened up about the couple’s upcoming wedding on the March