Mercury fall short as Diana Taurasi makes season debut after back surgery

After missing the first 13 games of the season while recovering from surgery, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi finally made her season debut on Friday night.

Despite its star’s return, however, Phoenix still came up short.

The Mercury fell to the Connecticut Sun, 79-64, at Mohegan Sun Arena, marking just their second loss in their past seven games. The 37-year-old finished with 15 points and five assists in nearly 16 minutes. She went 5-for-11 from the field and played just 4:07 in the second half.

Taurasi underwent surgery on April 24 to repair a bulging disc in her back, and was expected to miss 10-12 weeks. The 14-year veteran and league’s all-time leading scorer has dealt with back issues throughout her basketball career, though told ESPN last week that she hasn’t felt “this good in a while.”

Three Sun players finished with double-doubles on Friday night, led by Alyssa Thomas with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jonquel Jones finished with 13 points and 11 boards, and Courtney Williams added 10 points and 10 rebounds. After shooting just 32 percent in the first half and falling into a six-point deficit at halftime, Connecticut outscored Phoenix 27-12 in the third quarter to surge ahead and grab the win.

“We saw a collective effort tonight, great energy,” Sun coach Curt Miller said, via the Hartford Courant. “You saw a team that played hard on the defensive end. We continue to have good third quarters defensively and we weathered, in stretches, another tough shooting night but we weathered that with our defense.

“I’m really proud of them. That’s a good team and the energy that they must have, having Diana back for the first time all season, for us, to beat Phoenix, is big for us.”

