WNBA not coming to Denver, will expand to San Francisco
Officials announced that the WNBA expansion team will head to San Francisco instead of Denver in 2025.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
How the expansion teams acquire their first roster, which could include an improved expansion draft system, would go a long way to competitive success for them and the league.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
