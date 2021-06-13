Lynx to retire Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson jerseys together in 2022

Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson helped bring four WNBA titles to Minnesota in seven years. Now their names and numbers will be forever immortalized in franchise history as well as fan memories.

The Minnesota Lynx announced both Augustus and Brunson, each now retired and assistants in the league, will have their jerseys retired together at a game in 2022. The news came during Augustus' first trip to Target Center since leaving as a free agent in 2020.

Augustus, who wore No. 33, retired days before the 2021 season and joined the Los Angeles Sparks coaching staff. Brunson, who wore No. 32, retired after the 2018 season and is an assistant with the Lynx.

"It's about as easy as it gets," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said of the decision to honor them, via the Star Tribune.

Their jerseys will join teammate Lindsay Whalen's No. 13 in the rafters.

Augustus receives warm welcome from Lynx

The Lynx drafted Augustus first overall in the 2006 draft and she stayed for all but last season. She was named the MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals, the first of the Lynx's four. Her style of play was a revelation to fans and she became a fan favorite in the city.

Her Sports Illustrated for Women cover as a teenager is iconic and she lived up to the billing at LSU and in the WNBA, first with a historic Rookie of the Year campaign and most recently with explaining why she abruptly retired. She leads the Lynx in scoring (5,881 points), regular-season games played (370), games started (365) and minutes played (10,917).

The city gave Augustus a warm welcome with a standing ovation for her and Brunson at center court.

Money Mone back in Minnesota!



The Lynx players also honored her return by wearing her No. 33 jersey for the tunnel fits.

The team warmed up in T-shirts with Augustus' photo and a video tribute played ahead of the game.

Lynx dynasty reaches jersey retirement age

Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach Seimone Augustus returned to Target Center in Minnesota this weekend. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Whalen's number was the first Lynx number raised in 2019. She retired after the 2018 season and took over as head coach of the Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team.

With Augustus and Brunson now retired and heading for the rafters, there's only one remaining player from the "Core Four" to win all four of those titles. That's former league MVP Maya Moore.

Moore has opted out of the past three WNBA seasons as she pursued social justice causes, namely helping overturn Jonathan Irons' wrongful conviction. The two married in September 2020. When asked in March 2021 about coming back to play, Moore said she planned to take rest and enjoy the year as newlyweds. But she avoided any mention of retirement.

When she does make that announcement, it seems inevitable her No. 23 would join the three other jerseys in the rafters. Sylvia Fowles, who was with the Lynx for the final two titles and was named Finals MVP in them, would be the next to see a jersey go up. Fowles is still in the No. 34 for Minnesota.

Lynx-Sparks rivalry still alive

As if in a nod to those years, the current Lynx roster showed the rivalry with the Los Angeles Sparks is still alive and well into the 2020s.

The two sides found themselves in an on-court altercation with five minutes left in Minnesota's 80-64 win at home after Napheesa Collier pushed back at the Sparks' Amanda Zahui B.

"Don't f***in' push me" - Napheesa Collier is not taking any crap pic.twitter.com/KAWHrwzpGY — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 13, 2021

Technical fouls were handed out to the Lynx's Kayla McBride and Collier and the Sparks' Amanda Zahui B and Te'a Cooper.

Collier said after the game the legend of the rivalry carries on through the years, including during her three years in Minnesota.

They meet again July 11 in L.A.

