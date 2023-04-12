WNBA newcomers dazzle on draft red carpet
Zena Keita and Kelsey Nicole Nelson take a look at the best fits from the WNBA Draft.
The extra year of eligibility players can take through 2025 has muddied draft pictures, an issue certainly frustrating for teams attempting to plan in what has largely been an easy-to-determine WNBA Draft landscape in the past.
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
The Gamecocks join Connecticut, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Stanford. And with five selected over three rounds, South Carolina is the third school to have at least that many taken in a single draft.
Wright appears to get a kick out of putting a scare in to newly drafted Dream players.
Yahoo Sports compiled a big board of the most likely first-round candidates, though there is always a surprise or two come draft night.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said she would tell Boston to enter the WNBA.
Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
