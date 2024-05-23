WNBA Names Toronto as First International Franchise, Will Start Playing Games in 2026

"Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said

Scott Eklund/NBAE via Getty WNBA Caitlin Clark

The WNBA is expanding. On the heels of signing high-profile rookies, increased visibility and rising viewership numbers, the league has announced plans for its first international franchise.

The WNBA confirmed it is expanding to Canada and that the city of Toronto will be its first international franchise team in a press release on Thursday, May 23. The new team will become the WNBA's 14th franchise.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke about the new team, calling it a “milestone” for the league. “Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States," she said in a statement.

Highlighting "Toronto’s appeal as a dynamic, diverse city that cares deeply about the game of basketball," Engelbert added, "We are confident that this new team will thrive as a first-class WNBA organization and become a great source of inspiration and support for the Toronto-area community and across Canada."

Related: WNBA Will Start Flying Players Via Charter Planes as Caitlin Clark, Brittney Griner Are Crowded at Airports

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Per the release, the team will be owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, at the helm.

Tanenbaum expressed his excitement at the expansion to Toronto and inspiring fans. “Today is a game-changing day not only for women’s basketball but also for sports in Canada,” he said. “This franchise will be Canada’s team, and we are so excited to unite the country and inspire pride and passion in fans from coast to coast.”

In a statement shared by the WNBA, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said, “It’s official: Canada is getting a WNBA team! This landmark deal will give opportunities to our remarkable athletes across the country, and on the biggest stage. I can’t wait to see our Canadian women win on the court.”

Ethan Miller/Getty WNBA

Related: Breanna Stewart Reacts to WNBA Salary Discourse: ‘Not Something That’s Going to Change Overnight’ (Exclusive)

While speaking to PEOPLE in July 2023, Engelbert talked about her desire to increase the number of franchises in the WNBA. "What will help is expanding the number of teams," she said. "I haven't been shy about talking about expansion."



She also spoke about the 20,000-person turnout to a 2023 pre-season game between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx in Toronto and what that meant for the future of the league. "It was an amazing signal of interest, and not just in Canada, but there's a fair amount of other cities that are very interested," she said.

The new Toronto team, meanwhile, will start playing in 2026, with games played at the Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.