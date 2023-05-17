WNBA Nabs CarMax as a Marquee Partner for Changemaker Program

Two days before the start of the WNBA’s 27th season, the league announced a multiyear partnership agreement with CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars.

An existing WNBA partner, CarMax is upping its commitment by joining the Changemaker program—the league’s highest level of sponsorship—alongside AT&T, Google, Deloitte, Nike and U.S. Bank.

CarMax will also continue in its capacity as the official auto retailer of both the WNBA and NBA and the presenting partner of WNBA Tip-Off, which starts with the season on Friday, May 19.

The partnership is focused on three pillars: accessibility, brand building and storytelling, as the 12-team league looks to make its games more readily available to fans and turn more of its players into household names.

CarMax will underwrite the cost of 10 days of free access to WNBA League Pass, the W’s streaming offering, at the start of the season—allowing fans to “test drive” the service. The auto retailer will also host an annual personal brand building and media session for players and support social and digital content about the WNBA’s athletes.

“More players that are household names is important to growing the sport and growing the fan base,” Colie Edison, WNBA chief growth officer, said in an interview. “If you care about the player, you are going to follow her team, and you are going to follow the league.”

CarMax is a longstanding partner of several WNBA athletes including Sue Bird and Candace Parker, who have starred in a multiyear ad campaign alongside the NBA’s Stephen Curry. CarMax is also a local team partner of the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics, as well as the three club’s NBA counterparts. The retailer is also a partner of the NWSL.

“We’ve continued each year growing and growing our commitment because we like what we’re seeing with it,” Sarah Lane, VP of marketing at CarMax, said in an interview. “Number one, it just makes good business sense. The league and its teams [are] strong properties with passionate fans who are really driving the future of sports. That’s a property we want to align with. Two, it also aligns with our values at CarMax. Having a strong platform to show those values to consumers is really exciting to us.”

For its part, CarMax will now have an expanded presence in arenas and across the WNBA’s media and digital platforms. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert launched the Changemakers partnership platform in 2020 to find sponsors with deep pockets and the ability to directly support the W’s business development efforts. To their credit, the WNBA’s Changemakers have done just that, committing expertise as much as capital. For example, Deloitte, where Engelbert served as CEO until 2019, recently assisted with the redesign of the WNBA’s app.

Edison says the next phase of Changemakers is a focus on the collective impact of the six brands “and leaving our legacy by doing meaningful work that will impact the next generation of fans, players and stakeholders.”

