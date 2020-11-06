Mystics' 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman tests positive for COVID-19 with Belgian national team

Emma Meesseman, the Washington Mystics’ 2019 Finals MVP, tested positive for COVID-19 while with the Belgian national team.

Meesseman announced the news on Instagram on Friday. She said she is “doing OK” and feels good, but will miss two qualifying games for Women’s EuroBasket 2021.

Meesseman wrote on Instagram:

“If there was one thing I was absolutely looking forward to, it was finally being able to put this jersey back on. I tested positive for Covid19 [sic] so this is another game for me now, but I am doing ok! I am quarantined but I feel good! “I will be rooting for the Belgian Cats and have full confidence that they will bring back the wins, but above all I hope they will stay safe, our health is and stays the most important thing...”

The former Finals MVP with the nickname “Playoff Emma” was with the Mystics in the WNBA’s bubble in Brandenton, Florida, this summer. The Mystics struggled without key players who were not in the “wubble,” including 2019 league MVP Elena Delle Donne. Meesseman averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 20 games.

There were no positive COVID-19 tests during the WNBA’s stay from arrival in July through the Seattle Storm’s championship in October. Players nearly immediately reported to their teams overseas. Meesseman, 27, plays in Russia for powerhouse squad UMMC Ekaterinburg, but has taken leave from the team to play for Belgium.

It’s the second window of EuroBasket qualifier games. Belgium (2-0) is scheduled to play Portugal on Nov. 12. Meesseman leads the team with 27 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Julie Allemand, the Indiana Fever star named to the all-rookie team, averages a team-best 6.0 assists per game.

Washington Mystics guard Emma Meesseman sets up a play during the first half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury , Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) More

