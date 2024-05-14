WNBA MVP power rankings: Ranking players based on MVP odds ahead of opening night

Odds are out for the 2024 WNBA MVP award, and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is among the favorites to win.

The true favorite for the award going into the 2024 season is Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and two-time MVP winner (2020, 2022). Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart also has some of the best odds to win the award as she prepares for the 2024 WNBA season with the New York Liberty.

All 12 WNBA teams will open the 2024 season this week with four games on Tuesday night and two more on Wednesday.

Here are the WNBA MVP odds for some of the league's top players heading into the 2024 regular season.

WNBA power rankings: 2024 WNBA MVP odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of Tuesday, May 14.

1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (+100)

Wilson is consistently a favorite for the WNBA MVP award thanks to a career résumé that includes just about every award a player can receive. She's a two-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA champion, five-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA first team member. As long as she keeps playing the way she has since she entered the league, Wilson will be among MVP favorites every year.

2. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (+750)

Of course, the reigning WNBA MVP also cracks the top of the WNBA MVP odds ahead of opening night. Stewart boasts a résumé that rivals, if not surpasses Wilson's with tons of awards, honors and accolades as she enters the ninth year of her career. Her 2023 MVP win was her second after a 2018 season that also saw her win a WNBA championship and the WNBA Finals MVP. She played in all 40 games with the WNBA runners-up last year and set a new career high in scoring – averaging 23.0 points per game – as she did.

3. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever (+950)

Clark is among the most hyped women's college basketball prospects to ever enter the WNBA. The 2024 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick and two-time Naismith College Player of the Year will play her rookie season with a target on her back as she attempts to live up to the hype from her days at Iowa.

4. Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun (+1500)

Thomas rounds out the finalists for last year's MVP award with Stewart and Wilson. She played in all 76 games over the last two years and set or matched new career highs with averages of 15.5 points, 7.9 assists and 9.9 rebounds per game. If she can keep pushing her production up in her age-32 season, last year's MVP runner-up could bring home her first MVP award in 2024.

5. Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm (+2100)

Loyd led the WNBA in scoring in 2023 with an average of 24.7 points per game. However, that number was largely a result of her status as the Storm's sole remaining star after Stewart left for New York in free agency and Sue Bird retired. In spite of the high scoring mark, Loyd's shot a career-low 37% from the field, while her 35.7% mark from behind the arc was her worst since 2019. If Loyd can keep up her high scoring after Seattle brought in free agents Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith and bring her field goal percentage back up, she may be in the thick of the MVP race this year.

6. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx (+2400)

T-7. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm; Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty (+2500)

9. Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces (+4000)

T-10. Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury; Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces; Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings; Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces (+5000)

WNBA opening night schedule 2024

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, May 14

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.

