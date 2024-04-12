WNBA mock draft roundup: Predictions for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and more

After some of the most-watched basketball games in recent history, women's basketball is at the forefront of the sports world once again. The 2024 WNBA Draft will see some of the biggest names from the tournament like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso continue their basketball careers at the professional level.

But where will some of the biggest young stars of the sport end up? There's plenty of intrigue ahead of the WNBA Draft on Monday night. ESPN's Michael Voepel, The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker, and CBS Sports' Jack Maloney updated their predictions after the tournament and ahead of Monday night's draft.

Here's where they expect future stars will play this season:

2024 WNBA Draft predictions roundup

ESPN: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

The Athletic: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

Bleacher Report: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

CBS Sports: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

A very easy consensus here. Clark's one of the best college basketball players of all time and is the choice for Indiana. Her presence alone has drastically changed Indiana's reach; 36 of the Fever's 40 games this season will be nationally televised, up from just one last year.

Indiana took Aliyah Boston No. 1 overall last season. The two should work well together and continue Indiana's upward trajectory after a 13-win 2023 campaign.

Merchant: "She’s the leading scorer in college basketball history, a dead-eye shooter from deep range and an outstanding passer who finds teammates on the break or at surprising angles in the half court. She will be an immediate value add as a distributor and spacer with enormous upside as an individual scorer and shot creator."

ESPN: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

The Athletic: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

Bleacher Report: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

CBS Sports: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

The consensus continues at the second overall pick for Los Angeles. The Sparks are in a full rebuild mode after losing Nneka Ogwumike in free agency and trading Jordin Canada. Brink won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award this season as well as the Lisa Leslie Award given annually to the best center in women's college basketball. Her foul rate is a slight concern but her defensive prowess is undeniable against all positions.

Merchant: "She is still an outstanding defensive player who covers ground well, can stay with guards or bigs, and prevents shots from being taken in addition to contesting them. Her shooting form suggests she’ll be able to play out on the perimeter because her frame is best suited to playing power forward."

ESPN: Kamilla Cardoso, center, South Carolina

Bleacher Report: Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee

CBS Sports: Kamilla Cardoso, center, South Carolina

The consensus trend ends at No. 3 overall. Chicago's in full rebuild mode after its first losing season since 2018.

Cardoso's stock is higher after a strong run in the NCAA Tournament, including 15 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks in the national championship game. She earned tournament Most Outstanding Player honors after South Carolina's run to another title. She's a force on the defensive end and is improving on offense as a post scorer.

By contrast, Jackson's one of the top scorers in the draft after averaging 20.2 points per game in the toughest conference in women's college basketball. She's a great finisher at the rim and has a strong mid-range game. When she's not scoring, she's comfortable handling the ball and making plays for teammates.

Voepel: "We saw how effective she can be when she gets the ball in scoring position and how much she can control the boards. This is going to be a challenging season of change and new faces in Chicago, so the Sky would need patience with Cardoso, just like with the rest of the team."

Merchant: "[Jackson] is an unstoppable shot creator against the best athletes and dropped 33 and 10 in her final collegiate game against NC State. She is physically ready to play in the WNBA and will be able to score right away, even if she still has some work to do providing value off the ball."

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

ESPN: Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee

The Athletic: Kamilla Cordoso, center, South Carolina

Bleacher Report: Kamilla Cordoso, center, South Carolina

CBS Sports: Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee

The predictions at No. 3 switch at No. 4 overall. With Brink already in Los Angeles, experts have the Sparks going in two different directions. If Jackson's available, she'd offer a complement on the offensive end for Brink's standout presence on defense. If Cordoso's the pick, she can team up with Brink for one of the best young defensive tandems in the league while developing more on offense.

Voepel: "Jackson was Tennessee's star the past two seasons and could be a boost to the Sparks with her scoring ability. She made a career-high 22 3-pointers this season, which is a good sign for her continued progress as she enters the WNBA. She also should be a top-notch defensive player for Los Angeles coach Curt Miller."

Zucker: "The WNBA is catching up to the NBA in terms of how traditional centers are viewed and utilized. Conventional bigs nonetheless still have their uses, especially when they're as good at protecting the paint as Cardoso is."

Bleacher Report: Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State

CBS Sports: Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State

A near-consensus at No. 5 for Dallas. The Wings won 22 games for the first time since 2008 before losing to eventual champion Las Vegas in the playoffs. But they could use help in the backcourt and three-point shooting. They finished last in the WNBA in three-point percentage in 2023 (31.7%). Sheldon could help in both of those areas as the best guard not named Caitlin Clark in this draft. Dallas is stocked with frontcourt players but Edwards is arguably the best player available at No. 5.

Voepel: "If Edwards is still available, the Wings don't seem likely to bypass her. Some of the strengths of Edwards' game were on display in the Final Four semifinal loss to Iowa, as were things she needs to work on. But she has the look of a pro post player."

Merchant: "Sheldon will be allowed to play aggressively on the perimeter, knowing that the trees (Teaira McCowan, Kalani Brown and Natasha Howard) are waiting behind her inside. She isn’t a natural lead guard, but Dallas still needs a two-way guard who can play next to Arike Ogunbowale, and Sheldon is big enough to make that backcourt defensively viable."

ESPN: Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State

The Athletic: Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn

Bleacher Report: Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn

CBS Sports: Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn

Again, experts flip between two prospects in consecutive selections. Washington's in arguably the toughest spot of any team this offseason. The Mystics lost Natasha Cloud in free agency and Elena Delle Donne is stepping away from basketball indefinitely. Washington could be a candidate to trade up to No. 5 and secure Edwards or wait for her at No. 6. Either way, she would be an immediate impact starter. She's a very good defender and improving as a post scorer and jump shooter. Sheldon would have a similar impact if available at No. 6.

Voepel: "If the Mystics go with a guard, Sheldon could be the one to help with the franchise's rebuilding period. She has a ton of energy and a hard-nosed commitment to defense. Plus, she averaged 17.8 PPG this season."

Maloney: "You can quibble with the lack of range on her jumper, but there's really nothing Edwards does poorly. She's versatile, efficient, athletic and works hard. If the Mystics can get her at No. 6, that would be a huge win for them following a chaotic offseason."

ESPN: Isobel Borlase, guard, Australia

The Athletic: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

Bleacher Report: Nyadiew Pouch, forward, Australia

CBS Sports: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

A mix of predictions for the Lynx at No. 7. Minnesota rebounded from an 0-6 start to make the playoffs and enjoyed an All-WNBA season from Napheesa Collier. The Lynx aren't in dire need of star power or help on either end of the floor.

Borlase thrives in transition and is an efficient scorer, shooting 59.6% in the Australian WNBL last season. At 19 years old, she's also one of the younger prospects. Reese is one of the top defenders in the draft and could complement Collier without needing to deliver on the offensive end. She'd also be the latest LSU product to head north and play for the Lynx. Pouch is another defensive standout who is developing her offensive game.

Voepel: "The 19-year-old appears to have a bright future ahead and already has played professionally with the Adelaide Lightning in the WNBL this season in Australia. Even if the Lynx don't know for sure if she will play in the WNBA this season, Minnesota might want to add Borlase for 2025 and beyond."

Merchant: "The Lynx were one of the worst rebounding teams in the league in 2023, and if there is one thing Reese brings to the table, it’s the ability to rebound. Minnesota would be an interesting fit for Reese because the Lynx have a lot of perimeter creation and bigs who can operate away from the basket, leaving some room in the middle for Reese to work."

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta via Los Angeles)

ESPN: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

The Athletic: Nyadiew Pouch, forward, Australia

Bleacher Report: Leïla Lacan, guard, Angers (France)

CBS Sports: Nyadiew Pouch, forward, Australia

With Chicago in rebuild mode, the Sky could likely just take the best player available, especially considering they owe Dallas a first-round pick swap next year. Reese could be a defensive complement to the Sky's selections at No. 3. Pouch may take more time to develop but there's little rush in Chicago right now. Lacan, another international player, could take time to develop as well. Right now, she's a plus defender and playmaking combo guard on offense.

Voepel: "Rebounding is [Reese's] top strength, and it's a big one. How Reese's offensive game translates to the next level is the question. Even though she and Cardoso were rivals -- not friendly ones -- in the SEC, might they be rookie teammates for the rebuilding Sky?"

Merchant: "Puoch is an elite defender at multiple positions and is already playing against WNBA athletes in the WNBL. She needs help refining her jumper and offensive decision-making, but that’s why Chicago hired a GM with a player development track record in Jeff Pagliocca."

9. Dallas Wings

The Athletic: Carla Leite, guard, Tarbes (France)

Bleacher Report: Isobel Borlase, guard, Australia

CBS Sports: Isobel Borlase, guard, Australia

There's some agreement here with more guard help projected at No. 9. Dallas' roster is so full they may only be able to keep one first-round pick on for 2024. Leite, at 19 years old, is already a standout playmaker with impressive athleticism. But she needs to improve her jump shot and action off-ball on offense and defense. She could be a draft-and-stash selection. Pili's an impressive scorer from all levels of the court and excelled especially at catch-and-shoot three point shots (46.7% this season).

Merchant: "Dallas can add to its backcourt with one of the great young guards in Europe. At 19 years old, Leite is already a high-level scorer who is tough to stop on her way to the rim. She is crafty at drawing fouls and shoots well on free throws. Even if she can’t come over this season, Leite is worth waiting for."

Maloney: "If [the Wings] don't trade No. 5, they certainly could look to move this pick. In the event they keep it, looking at a draft-and-stash option makes the most sense. Borlase is an option in that case. She's a big guard and coming off another productive season in the WNBL."

The Athletic: Alissa Pili, forward, Utah

Bleacher Report: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

CBS Sports: Alissa Pili, forward, Utah

Connecticut set a franchise record with 27 wins in 2023 behind All-WNBA First Team forward Alyssa Thomas. As such, the Sun don't have many needs outside of three-point shooting. Connecticut finished ninth in the league at 20 attempts per game.

Pili would be an immediate help with that thanks to her stellar shooting totals from Utah. Similarly, Fair's one of the top scorers in women's college basketball history and shot a career-high 37.7% from deep last season for Syracuse. Reese would be a best player available pick here and someone to complement Thomas on defense.

Voepel: "Fair averaged 22.2 PPG in her five-season career, first at Buffalo and then Syracuse. She held her own in the ACC, despite her small stature. That said, it's a matter of if the Sun see her all-around skills as good enough, along with her ability to shoot."

Maloney: "Connecticut desperately needs some shooting help, and one player who could fill that role is Pili. There are real questions about how she'll fare in the pros as an undersized forward, but there's no debate about her shot."

Bleacher Report: Alissa Pili, forward, Utah

CBS Sports: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA

New York won a franchise-record 32 games and made the WNBA Finals last season behind MVP Breanna Stewart. All five starters from last year return for 2024 but the Liberty's bench could use some help as well as perimeter defense.

Though she stands 5-foot-9, Osborne is a standout perimeter defender and playmaker with lots of athleticism. She would need to improve her shot, especially from outside, but has promising shooting form that could lend itself to growth. Mühl improved her stock by holding strong against Clark in the Final Four, showcasing her defensive prowess. She's a good jump shooter as well but wouldn't be relied upon to shoulder much of a load on the offensive end in New York. Pili would offer another shooter around Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

Merchant: "The Liberty need to shore up their backcourt defensively, and Mühl is already comfortable taking on the toughest assignments. She’s also an excellent passer and can hit spot-ups; she shot 42.6 percent on catch-and-shoot jumpers her senior season. UConn was 15.2 points per 100 possessions better offensively with Mühl on the court in 2023-24, and that’s the lesser part of her game."

Maloney: "Though Osborne was not at her best in the Bruins' final two games of the tournament, she is still likely a first-round pick thanks to her all-around game and defensive aptitude. The Liberty's most obvious area of weakness last season was perimeter defense, and Osborne can help in that department."

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas via Los Angeles)

The Athletic: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA

Bleacher Report: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA

CBS Sports: Nika Mühl, guard, UConn

Atlanta made the playoffs for the first time in five years last season and offseason additions Jordin Canada and Tina Charles put this squad in good shape ahead of 2024. The biggest need at this point is depth, especially at point guard and in the frontcourt in general, as well as three-point shooting.

Carter is a two-time All-SEC second team player who averaged 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds in her final season with the Bulldogs. She's a reliable shot blocker on defense and a solid scorer on offense. She'd provide depth immediately for the Dream. Osborne and Mühl would both improve guard depth and defense.

Voepel: "The Dream might have some room for depth at center, and Carter finished her Bulldog career as a second-team All-SEC player. She had her best overall season with averages of 14.9 PPG and 9.9 rebounds."

Maloney: "The Dream have plenty of versatile players who can handle the ball and initiate offense, but offseason acquisition Jordin Canada is the only true point guard on the roster. It never hurts to have a back-up at that position, and the Dream could look to Muhl, who has been running the show for UConn for years."

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Date: Monday, April 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Cable: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

2024 WNBA Draft order

First Round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

