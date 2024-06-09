WNBA Megastar Not Named Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Olympic Team

The question the last 24 or so hours hasn’t been if the United States women’s basketball team is going to win the gold medal this summer in Paris, but instead who should be on the roster?

Plenty was made about the biggest thing to ever hit the WNBA, Caitlin Clark, being left off. However, there is a bigger current WNBA star who should have the biggest beef.

arike ogunbowale, the league’s second-leading scorer for the 2024 season and leading scorer for the 2020 season won’t be playing in Paris this summer.

Now the backcourt is loaded for team USA with Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Lloyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Kahleah Cooper and Diana Taurasi all set to make the squad. Taurasi is obviously an all-time great but you can certainly argue her merit if it’s based on current performance level.

Ogunbowale has twice been an All-WNBA selection and finished in the top-10 in WNBA MVP voting four times in her five completed seasons. The hero for Notre Dame in the 2018 NCAA Tournament will however be watching these coming Olympics at home.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire