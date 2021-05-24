  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sun coach Curt Miller apologizes to Aces' Liz Cambage for 'offensive' weight comment

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As soon as Liz Cambage began jarring at the Connecticut Sun bench on Sunday night, her Instagram Story became a must-watch. 

Cambage said on Instagram after her Las Vegas Aces took the 72-65 loss that Sun coach Curt Miller — identified as "little sir man" by Cambage — disrespected her by saying she weighed 300 pounds. 

The Instagram went live after 10 p.m. ET on Sunday. Miller released a statement through the team apologizing around 10 a.m. ET. on Monday. 

Cambage calls out Miller for weight comment 

It's unclear when in the game the comment occurred. But seconds into the fourth quarter of a four-point contest, Cambage drew a foul, hit both shots and stuffed DeWanna Bonner's attempt on the other end. 

Miller is on the sideline yelling toward the referee and Cambage said something toward the bench's direction. 

Cambage's full remarks: 

"Something went down in today's game and I need to speak on it, because if there's one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me. EVER. Ever. Ever. Ever. Especially a little white one. 

"So to the coach of Connecticut — I'm sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name. But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, 'C'mon, she's 300 pounds,' I'm going to need you to get it right baby. Because I'm 6-8. I just double-checked because I love to be correct and get facts. I'm weighing 235 pounds and I'm very proud of being a big bitch, big body, big benz, baby. So don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league. 

"I don't know if that's how coaches run, like you just try to disrespect women like that, from the sideline? You're so lucky it was during a game. That whole part, you were so lucky that I was doing my job. Anyway to that little man — whole little, tiny, like where is you? — stop trying to project your insecurities baby. Pick up the phone, call the pysch, because you projecting some bulls*** right now. And next time you try to disrespect me, remember, I'm 235. It might seem like 300 pounds to your little ass. I'm 235, baby." 

She jumped back on to say there's a difference between players "talking s***" on the court and a coach getting involved because players "can't do nothing back." Cambage, 29, is a noted trash talker and outspoken presence who has called out organizations, teams and players prior to this for comments made on the court or decisions made off of it. 

Miller releases apology

Liz Cambage
Liz Cambage uses her size to gain advantage against the Connecticut Sun's Beatrice Mompremier. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Miller, the Sun's coach since 2016, issued a statement through the Sun on Monday morning acknowledging his remarks and apologizing. 

"During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Cambage is a matchup problem given her 6-foot-8 height that few can match. She's a full foot taller than most of the Sun's stars with the exception of 6-foot-6 Jonquel Jones and 6-4 DeWanna Bonner. She can shut down the paint with her wingspan, helping the Aces (2-2) force teams into shot clock violations like they did against the Sun (5-0). 

She finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in 21 minutes, but the Sun out-rebounded Vegas, 44-26, for second-chance opportunities. 

The WNBA schedule changes to minimize extra travel as much as possible means these two will turn around and play again next week on June 1. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Athletics-Olympic champion Taylor to miss Tokyo Games after Achilles injury

    The American, who won gold at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, was injured during a meeting in Ostrava in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Asked if he thought Taylor would be back this year, Reider said: "I don’t think so." "Wishing back-to-back Olympic champion and four-time World champion @Taylored2jump a speed recovery," the USATF said on Twitter.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Bet $1 on hockey and get $100 in free bets*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's hockey action.

  • Golf-Two top-ranked players Johnson, Thomas miss cut at PGA Championship

    Three of the four top-ranked players in the world missed the cut at PGA Championship on Friday as Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele had their chances of major silverware blown away at windy Kiawah Island. They all missed the cut by one lousy shot at six-over-par 150 as the championship lost some of its heavy hitters, notwithstanding a star-studded leaderboard headed by Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. After missing the cut as defending champion at the Masters last month, Johnson becomes the first world number one to exit early from two consecutive majors since Greg Norman in 1997.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • Kemba Walker with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/22/2021

  • Brett Johns: Getting paid my worth is why I switched from UFC to Bellator

    Ahead of promotional debut, Brett Johns explains why he left the UFC to join Bellator.

  • Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist Lee Evans dies at 74

    Evans was a key member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights.

  • Ignore the critics, Rudy Gobert is one of the best players in the NBA

    Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is one of the most impactful players in the league but rarely hears his name mentioned in those conversations.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: final round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    Phil Mickelson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship as he bids to become the oldest winner in major history. A 280/1 outsider at the start of the week, Mickelson carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 at Kiawah Island to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th. Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back. Julius Boros has the distinction of being the oldest major winner after claiming the US PGA title in 1968 at the age of 48. Mickelson will celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16. Tee-times for Sunday's final round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1230 Brian Gay (USA) 1240 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 1250 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA) 1300 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1310 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA) 1320 Harris English (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng) 1330 Cameron Davis (Aus), Robert Streb (USA) 1340 Tom Hoge (USA), Bubba Watson (USA) 1350 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jimmy Walker (USA) 1400 Daniel Berger (USA), Russell Henley (USA) 1410 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1420 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng) 1430 Chan Kim (USA), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1440 Stewart Cink (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 1450 Jason Day (Aus), Wyndham Clark (USA) 1510 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Denny McCarthy (USA) 1520 Justin Rose (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng) 1530 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1540 Harold Varner III (USA), Aaron Wise (USA) 1550 Viktor Hovland (Nor),Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) 1600 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Collin Morikawa (USA) 1610 Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa) 1620 Alexander Noren (Swe), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Patrick Reed (USA) 1640 Ben Cook (USA), Webb Simpson (USA) 1650 Martin Laird (Sco), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1700 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1710 Ian Poulter (Eng), Will Zalatoris (USA) 1720 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Steve Stricker (USA) 1730 Joel Dahmen (USA), Billy Horschel (USA) 1740 Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA) 1750 Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA) 1800 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 1810 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA) 1820 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA) 1840 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor) 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA) 1900 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 1910 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa) 1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)

  • Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

    Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.

  • Lakers’ Vogel calls Paul’s foul on LeBron “dangerous,” “overly aggressive”

    "My view was an overly aggressive box out, dangerous play where Bron was in the air and got undercut."

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

    Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

  • Bruins' David Pastrnak explains 'emotional' handshake line with Zdeno Chara

    David Pastrnak explains why his time with Zdeno Chara in the handshake line at the end of the Bruins-Capitals first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series was "emotional."

  • PGA Championship payout: Phil Mickelson cashes in big with sixth major victory

    Here's the purse breakdown for PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and the rest of the players who made the cut at Kiawah.