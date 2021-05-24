Sun coach Curt Miller apologizes to Aces' Liz Cambage for 'offensive' weight comment

As soon as Liz Cambage began jarring at the Connecticut Sun bench on Sunday night, her Instagram Story became a must-watch.

Cambage said on Instagram after her Las Vegas Aces took the 72-65 loss that Sun coach Curt Miller — identified as "little sir man" by Cambage — disrespected her by saying she weighed 300 pounds.

The Instagram went live after 10 p.m. ET on Sunday. Miller released a statement through the team apologizing around 10 a.m. ET. on Monday.

Cambage calls out Miller for weight comment

It's unclear when in the game the comment occurred. But seconds into the fourth quarter of a four-point contest, Cambage drew a foul, hit both shots and stuffed DeWanna Bonner's attempt on the other end.

Miller is on the sideline yelling toward the referee and Cambage said something toward the bench's direction.

Liz Cambage addressing Curt Miller on IG 👀🍿 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/IRTR7ESROJ — W Lead (@WNBALead) May 24, 2021

Cambage's full remarks:

"Something went down in today's game and I need to speak on it, because if there's one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me. EVER. Ever. Ever. Ever. Especially a little white one.

"So to the coach of Connecticut — I'm sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name. But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, 'C'mon, she's 300 pounds,' I'm going to need you to get it right baby. Because I'm 6-8. I just double-checked because I love to be correct and get facts. I'm weighing 235 pounds and I'm very proud of being a big bitch, big body, big benz, baby. So don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.

Story continues

"I don't know if that's how coaches run, like you just try to disrespect women like that, from the sideline? You're so lucky it was during a game. That whole part, you were so lucky that I was doing my job. Anyway to that little man — whole little, tiny, like where is you? — stop trying to project your insecurities baby. Pick up the phone, call the pysch, because you projecting some bulls*** right now. And next time you try to disrespect me, remember, I'm 235. It might seem like 300 pounds to your little ass. I'm 235, baby."

She jumped back on to say there's a difference between players "talking s***" on the court and a coach getting involved because players "can't do nothing back." Cambage, 29, is a noted trash talker and outspoken presence who has called out organizations, teams and players prior to this for comments made on the court or decisions made off of it.

Miller releases apology

Liz Cambage uses her size to gain advantage against the Connecticut Sun's Beatrice Mompremier. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Miller, the Sun's coach since 2016, issued a statement through the Sun on Monday morning acknowledging his remarks and apologizing.

"During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

Cambage is a matchup problem given her 6-foot-8 height that few can match. She's a full foot taller than most of the Sun's stars with the exception of 6-foot-6 Jonquel Jones and 6-4 DeWanna Bonner. She can shut down the paint with her wingspan, helping the Aces (2-2) force teams into shot clock violations like they did against the Sun (5-0).

She finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in 21 minutes, but the Sun out-rebounded Vegas, 44-26, for second-chance opportunities.

The WNBA schedule changes to minimize extra travel as much as possible means these two will turn around and play again next week on June 1.

More from Yahoo Sports: