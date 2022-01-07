WNBA legend Sue Bird is ready for “one more year”

Seattle Storm fans (and Diana Taurasi), take note. Those “one more year” chants worked.

On Friday, Sue Bird indicated via Instagram that she will return to the WNBA for the 2022 season.

After the Seattle Storm lost to the Phoenix Mercury in round two of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, Bird said she wasn’t sure if she had just played her last basketball game. “This is the first off-season where I feel like I need to weigh [the decision],” Bird said at the time.

In October, Bird hinted at a possible return, saying that the idea of playing in Seattle’s newly renovated and rebranded Climate Pledge arena could influence her decision.

“I happened to be in there for the opening of the Kraken game. And … it was tempting,” Bird said in an interview on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion who has played her entire two-decade career with the Seattle Storm, is technically an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2022 WNBA season. In recent years, she has signed one-year contracts with the franchise.

This story will continue to be updated.

