WNBA legend Sue Bird joins Seattle Storm ownership group

The Seattle Storm has announced that legendary WNBA player Sue Bird has joined the ownership group.

Selected as the number one draft pick in 2002, Bird spent 20 seasons with the Seattle Storm before retiring in 2022.

“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” said Bird.

The Seattle Storm are scheduled to start their 2024 preseason on May 4 against the Los Angeles Sparks.



