WNBA legend Sue Bird announces retirement

WNBA legend Sue Bird said Thursday she will retire from basketball at the end of the 2022 season, signing off after a career that included five Olympic gold medals and four domestic championships.

"I've decided this will be my final year," Bird posted on social media.

"I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."

Bird, 41, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history.

She was a member of the US teams that won Olympic gold in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and at last year's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

She also won WNBA championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020 with the Seattle Storm, where she has spent her entire professional career since being chosen with the top pick in the 2002 draft.

rcw/lp