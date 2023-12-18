WNBA introduces new format for 2024 Commissioner’s Cup

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, an in-season competition launched in 2021, will have a new format for the 2024 season. Instead of 10 games counting toward selection into the tournament, teams will each play just five games during the two-week period from June 1-13, one against each of its in-conference rivals.

“After crowning three Commissioner’s Cup champions since 2021, we believe it is time to introduce a new, streamlined format for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The newly designed, concentrated structure for this in-season tournament adds an increased sense of urgency and excitement as we place a particular spotlight on Eastern and Western Conference Commissioner’s Cup play in a two-week window near the tip off of our regular season. The focus is on making the Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase even more engaging for all our stakeholders, including fans, teams, players and the community organizations that collaborate with our teams during the designated games.”

The inaugural Commissioner’s Cup was won by the Seattle Storm in 2021 (Breanna Stewart, MVP). The Las Vegas Aces won in 2022 (Chelsea Gray, MVP). This past season, the New York Liberty (Jonquel Jones, MVP) took home the Commissioner’s Cup.

The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner’s Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner’s Cup championship. The championship game will be played on June 25 at the arena of the team with the best record in Cup play.

