WNBA great Diana Taurasi gets Google surprise

Diana Taurasi can add another line to her resume.

The Phoenix Mercury player, who became the first in the WBNA to reach 10,000 career points, now has her own Google graphic.

Those who go to Google and search "Diana Taurasi" on Saturday will be treated to a celebratory result in return. Over the search results purple and orange confetti will fall along with graphics of basketball, hoops and "10k".

Go google Diana Taurasi 🐐👀 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 5, 2023

