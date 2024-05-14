WNBA Golden State reveals official team name for new franchise

After going by “WNBA Golden State” since the announcement of the WNBA’s expansion to the Bay Area, the new franchise officially has its team name.

On Tuesday, WNBA Golden State announced the franchise’s team name would be the “Golden State Valkyries.”

In their official announcement, WNBA Golden State described the Valkyrie name as “originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce.” “Valkyrie Violet” will serve as the team’s primary color.

We are the Golden State Valkyries Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/25NVgnBmU6 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

The Valkyries will be the WNBA’s 13th franchise and the first expansion team since 2008. The Valkyries are set to join the WNBA in 2025.

