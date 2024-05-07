WNBA Golden State names Ohemaa Nyanin general manager

In the 2025 season, the WNBA will welcome a new expansion team based out of the Bay Area to the league. Before their inaugural season gets underway next year, the new franchise “WNBA Golden State” made a significant hire.

WNBA Golden State and Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob announced Ohemaa Nyanin as the team’s first general manager.

Prior to taking over as Golden State’s GM, Nyanin was in the front office of the New York Liberty for the past five years. Nyanin was recently the Liberty’s assistant general manager. Nyanin has also served as assistant director of USA Basketball’s women’s national team.

WNBA Golden State will serve as the league’s 13th franchise and their first expansion team since 2008, when the WNBA welcomed the Atlanta Dream to the Eastern Conference.

WNBA Golden State will officially join the league in 2025.

