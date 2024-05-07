WNBA Golden State names Ohemaa Nyanin as franchise's first GM

Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise? <p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>

