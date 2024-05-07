WNBA Golden State names its first-ever general manager

On Monday, the WNBA’s newest franchise in the Bay Area named Ohemaa Nyanin its first-ever general manager. Nyanin was most recently the New York Liberty’s assistant general manager and spent five years with the organization in various roles.

“I am truly honored to be chosen as the first general manager of WNBA Golden State,” said Nyanin. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear that bringing a WNBA team to the Bay Area was meticulously thought out and those involved are motivated change-makers who will be proactive in growing the league. I look forward to joining this franchise and building a competitive basketball team that the fans deserve.”

In her new role, Nyanin will oversee all basketball operations, including roster construction, team building and player development.

“Ohemaa is the perfect fit to lead our WNBA basketball operations as we prepare for our inaugural season in 2025,” said Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob. “As we moved through the GM hiring process, it became more apparent each day how impressive and well-versed Ohemaa is in all facets of the business, and as a person. She brings an incredible knowledge of the WNBA and international women’s basketball landscape from her time with the Liberty and USA Basketball. Additionally, she has a deep passion and desire to build a strong culture and, ultimately, win basketball games. We are thrilled to welcome her to Golden State.”

Since 2016, Nyanin has served as FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifier Technical Delegate and Manager. Prior to her time with the Liberty, she spent five years as USA Basketball’s assistant director of the women’s national team.

In 2009, she received her Bachelor of Arts in international relations and foreign language and communications and in 2011 she graduated from American University with a Masters of Science in justice and public policy. She also competed for the American University women’s basketball team.

Golden State will begin play in 2025, and the team will have its headquarters in Oakland, where the Warriors’ practice facility and front office from 1997-2019 were located.

