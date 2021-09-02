WNBA Futures Odds: Top Championship Contenders

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

As the calendar flips to September, the final stretch of the WNBA regular season begins. No team has more than seven games remaining before the conclusion of the regular season on September 19. Let's look at the top contenders for the WNBA championship to find value on the futures markets at PointsBet Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Aces +220

The Las Vegas Aces own the best championship odds at +220 after losing in the WNBA Finals last season. The Aces may be the deepest team in the league with a strong rotation including six players averaging double-digit points per game. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and star center Liz Cambage form an imposing interior pair on an Aces team that tops the league in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage this season. Two Olympic gold medalist point guards manage the Las Vegas offense in Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, while former first overall pick Jackie Young and Sixth Woman of the Year candidate Dearica Hamby also provide a huge impact for the Aces.

I think this team is well-equipped to make a run to the Finals after securing a top-two seed for the playoffs, but I do have some concerns about how they will fare on the biggest stage. The Aces went 0-3 against the Sun, 0-2 against the Lynx, and 2-1 against the Storm this season for a 2-6 record against the other teams currently in top-four seeds. While Las Vegas presents potential problems for a Seattle team that is light on post players, the Storm swept the Aces in the Finals last season and could be favored in a rematch this season despite Las Vegas holding a better regular-season record. The Aces shot the fewest three-point attempts in the league by far, with no other team below 16.6 attempts per game compared to 13.3 average attempts for Las Vegas.

Seattle Storm +260

The reigning champions opened as +160 favorites to win the WNBA Finals but a post-break slump has the Storm up to +260 entering September. Seattle defeated the Sun for the Commissioner's Cup but went 2-5 in seven regular-season games during August. Much of this sluggish showing can be attributed to post-Olympics fatigue for Seattle's stars. Jewell Loyd averaged 30 points per game in the first three post-Olympics matchups but only 11.3 points in the last four games of August. While she's still in the MVP conversation, Breanna Stewart struggled to carry over her usual efficiency and energy into the season's second half so far. Stewart put up 20.6 points on 45% shooting from the field and 36.3% from deep before the break but those numbers fell to 18.8 points per game on 35.7% shooting from the field and 19.2% from beyond the arc in August.

Despite the poor post-break showing, this team is still a clear contender. The Storm lead the league in fast-break points and three-point percentage this season and betting against Stewart in an elimination setting is never wise. Seattle is capable of taking down any team in a series when the big three are healthy and playing up to potential, so I still project the Storm as slight favorites to repeat heading into September.

Connecticut Sun +290

The Connecticut Sun sit in sole possession of the best record in the league through August, but only possess the third-best championship odds at PointsBet Sportsbook. MVP favorite Jonquel Jones headlines a 21-6 Sun team. Jones averaged 20.3 points and a league-high 11 rebounds per game so far this season. Brionna Jones is in the midst of a breakout season next to Jonquel in the Connecticut frontcourt and could win an award of her own. The Most Improved Player candidate ranks second in the league in offensive rebounds per game and grades in the 90th percentile for Synergy's overall offensive Points per Possession (PPP).

Forward DeWanna Bonner leads the league in defensive win shares on a Sun team that allowed the fewest points to opponents this season. Connecticut concedes 71.3 points per game, with no other team allowing fewer than 78.4 points per game. Jasmine Thomas and Briann January round out the starting lineup for the Sun. One issue that could arise for the Sun and hamper the team in the playoffs is a lack of depth. Each of Connecticut's starters average upwards of 30 minutes per night and fatigue could impact the team's playoff chances if another contender can force the league's slowest-paced team to play at a faster tempo.

Minnesota Lynx +600

Lines for the Lynx to win the championship once went for as high as +2500, but the odds dropped significantly since the team got healthier and gained momentum as the season went on. Minnesota only faces one team currently sitting in playoff position over the final seven contests, so there is a chance the Lynx could overcome a 0.5 game deficit and move past the Storm for the third seed.

Defensive Player of the Year favorite Sylvia Fowles is the leader for the Lynx, as she is one of two players averaging a double-double this season. Fowles is tied for the WNBA lead in steals per game and owns the highest field goal percentage in the league. The WNBA's all-time leading rebounder has a chance for another championship playing with the Lynx. Olympic gold medalist Napheesa Collier is second on the team in scoring and rebounding, and forward Damiris Dantas provides valuable rebounding and floor spacing. Midseason pickup Layshia Clarendon also made an impact since joining the Lynx, as Minnesota won 15 of the team's 20 games with Clarendon in the lineup. Kayla McBride is one of the most dynamic shooters in the league, as she ranks in the top-10 of three-point makes per game and the 99th percentile of overall offensive PPP. Combined with solid role players like Jessica Achonwa and Jessica Shepard, this team deserves to be ranked among the top contenders in the league and is a decent bet at +600.

Chicago Sky +1400

The Chicago Sky currently rank sixth in the WNBA standings with a 14-13 record after sweeping the season series against Seattle. The Sky lead the league in assists per game behind legendary point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who once again paces the WNBA in dimes. Vandersloot owns the three best single-season assist totals in WNBA history and is the only player to average double-digit assists in a season. Veteran shooting guard Allie Quigley is her backcourt partner and while Quigley's shot endured inconsistent stretches for parts of the season, the three-time WNBA three-point contest champion shot 46% from deep this season and is still among the most feared snipers in the league.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 14.7 points per game on 46% shooting from the field while Diamond DeShields put up 11.1 points per game through August. Chicago also has a deep frontcourt led by two-time MVP Candace Parker. While Parker only averaged 12.6 points per game this season, she is among the top defensive players in the league and graded in the 97th percentile of defensive PPP. Ruthy Hebard, Azura Stevens, Astou Ndour and Stephanie Dolson are all impactful post players on a Sky team that averaged the second-most points in the paint this season. I think the Sky can pull off a first-round upset in the playoffs, but I won't be taking Chicago's championship odds under +2000.

Washington Mystics +1800

The Mystics seem out of place with the sixth-best championship odds despite a 10-16 record. The duo of Tina Charles and Elena Delle Donne has the potential to turn the Mystics into a squad that can beat any contender on paper, but the pair only shared the floor for 16 minutes in Delle Donne's return before Charles suffered an injury that held her out of the last four games. Washington only put up a -17.0 net rating in those 16 minutes with both stars on the court, and Delle Donne also missed the team's most recent game because her back is not yet 100%.

There's no doubt that any team with Charles, a player on pace to set the league's all-time record for single-season scoring average, and Delle Donne, among the best scorers the WNBA has ever seen, deserves attention in the championship conversation. However, I'm not willing to put my money on a team currently not even in the playoff picture entering September.

Phoenix Mercury +2200

I think the Mercury present the best value to win the WNBA championship with the seventh-best odds. Phoenix is one of the hottest teams in the league as the Mercury begin September with a 16-10 record including seven consecutive wins since the break. Mercury players won each of the last two Western Conference Player of the Week awards as Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith dominated during the win streak. Griner ranks second in the league with 20.6 points per game while grabbing 9.6 boards per night and a league-high two swats per game. Diggins-Smith was even more impressive since the break as the quick point guard averaged 24.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 57.9% from beyond the arc in her last four games of August.

Another Mercury player who stepped up post-break is Brianna Turner, as the center led the league in rebounds per game during the month of August. The veteran presence guiding all that talent is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer in Diana Taurasi. Taurasi is 39 years old but still averaged 17.3 points in under 30 minutes per game this season, and the three-time WNBA champion is always dangerous in the postseason. The best odds for Phoenix is +2600 at BetMGM, but I think the Mercury show value anywhere above +2000.

